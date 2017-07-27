CSM Partners With Seafarers Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship

LA PLATA, Md. (July 27, 2017)—The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) has established a new partnership with the Seafarers Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship (SHLSS) in Piney Point. Representatives from both of the educational institutions signed a memorandum of understanding about the new relationship at the Piney Point facility June 5.
Students in the one-year apprenticeship program at the SHLSS are training for entry-level positions in the U.S. merchant marine. Starting this fall semester, the partnership with CSM will enable those students to also earn college credit and work toward an associate of applied science degree in Maritime Operations Technology, with an option of a degree in either nautical science or marine engineering. Under this new partnership, CSM will provide the general education courses and SHLSS will provide the technical courses.
"I thank CSM for providing the opportunity for our members and your prospective students. This program is going to be a benefit for our membership," said SHLSS Vice President Tom Orzechowski. "It will enhance their ability to work toward their degree."
"I'd like to second your feelings. This is important for the college," said CSM President Dr. Bradley Gottfried at the signing. "It's all about workforce development … working with the community. This is such an important facility in Southern Maryland, and for us to be able to work with you on this partnership means so much for our students." The partnership expands CSM's student population and establishes a valued community connection. Initially, the program will begin with CSM faculty teaching Composition and Rhetoric (ENG 1010) for three credits and Math for Technologies (MTH 1011) for four credits at the Piney Point facility. In addition, tutoring will be offered to assist students in those classes.
Representatives from SHLSS and CSM have discussed the possibility of a partnership for 18 months. "They were very interested in having more options for the students," said CSM Vice President/Leonardtown Campus Dean Dr. Tracy Harris. "It's developed into a customer-friendly, student-friendly program. I think it will be something very special … It's a wonderful opportunity for both them and us."
Harris noted that the partnership between the college and the seafaring school will also help area residents be more aware of the programs offered at the Seafarers Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship. "It will open eyes," he said.
The Seafarers Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship is affiliated with the Seafarers International Union of North America, Atlantic, Gulf, Lakes and Inland Waters, AFL-CIO (SIU). It is a vocational school that for the past 50 years has been dedicated to preparing students for careers at sea. The SHLSS provides entry-level training for individuals who wish to begin a seafaring career as well as classes for experienced seafarers to permit them to upgrade their skills.
The SHLSS is located on the campus of the Paul Hall Center for Maritime Training and Education, which consists of more than 60 acres on the waterfront in Piney Point.
CSM is a regional community college serving Calvert, Charles and St. Mary's counties. CSM serves more than 25,000 credit and continuing education students at its campuses in Leonardtown, La Plata and Prince Frederick, and at its new Regional Hughesville Campus.
For information about CSM's associate of applied science degree in Maritime Operations Technology, visit bit.ly/2r2Vq5A.