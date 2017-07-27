CSM Partners With Seafarers Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship

The Seafarers Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship (SHLSS) and the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) mark a new partnership at a ceremonial signing at the Paul Hall Center, the facility in Piney Point that houses the SHLSS. From left are CSM Vice President Continuing Education and Workforce Development Dr. Dan Mosser, CSM President Dr. Bradley Gottfried, Seafarers Plans Administrator Margaret Bowen and SHLSS Vice President Tom Orzechowski.