Charles Co. Public Schools News Briefs

Top: Community Bank of the Chesapeake employees held a summer fundraiser to benefit Charles County Public Schools. Bank representatives recently presented a check for $1,800 to CCPS. Pictured from left are Diane Hicks, vice president and director of marketing for Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Greg Cockerham, the bank’s executive vice president and chief lending officer, Charles County Public Schools Superintendent Kimberly Hill, Bill Pasenelli, chief executive office with Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Teresa Roach, vice president and Charles County market manager and Patrick Pierce, senior vice president and senior lender with the bank.
Bottom: Representatives of the Community Foundation of Southern Maryland presented a check on behalf of an anonymous donor to Charles County Public Schools. A donation of $5,000 was made to benefit students in the areas of athletics and the arts. Pictured from left is Superintendent of Schools Kimberly Hill, Christine Shelton, board member of the Community Foundation, Ellen Flowers Fields, the foundation's board chairwoman, Tim Bodamer, CCPS content specialist for fine and performing arts, and Steve Lee, coordinator of student activities.
Schools benefit from community donations
Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is stronger with the help of its community partners. On Monday, June 26, the Community Bank of the Chesapeake and the Community Foundation of Southern Maryland each made donations to the school system to enhance education and extracurricular activities for students.
The Community Bank of the Chesapeake donated $1,800 raised by its employees through the bank's annual summer fundraising campaign. For a donation, employees can dress casually throughout the summer in the business's polo shirts. During the past 13 years, more than $60,000 has been raised by the bank for various community organizations. First responders, food banks and health organizations have benefited from the fundraiser. This year, the bank will donate to school systems in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary's counties. Donations also will be made to the nonprofit Stafford Junction in Fredericksburg, Va., and the Arc of Prince George's County.
The money raised by the bank is not earmarked for any special program within the school system. "Apply it where it's most needed," Greg Cockerham, executive vice president and chief lending officer for Community Bank of the Chesapeake, said.
"It's wonderful to work with organizations that are so community minded," Superintendent of Schools Kimberly Hill, said.
The Community Foundation of Southern Maryland made a $5,000 donation to CCPS, with the funds split evenly to benefit students in athletics and fine arts. An anonymous donor gave the money to the Community Fund with one directive—that it be used by the school system to help students in need.
Hill pointed out that while high school athletics are free to play, they are not entirely without cost. The same goes for participating in various art programs. "There are shoes, equipment, supplies … all of which cost money," she said. "Our student athletes and artists will benefit greatly from this donation."
The Community Foundation of Southern Maryland works with donors to fulfill charitable interests and goals. People—those who are named, others who wish to remain anonymous—can establish non-endowed funds to support community needs now, or endowments to ensure future support in the region.
Stoddert sets parent information nights
Benjamin Stoddert Middle School is hosting two information nights for parents as the investigation into a former employee continues.
The Charles County Sheriff's Office on June 30 charged a former Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) employee, Carlos Bell, with several criminal acts involving children. CCPS continues to work with the sheriff's office and the Charles County State's Attorney's Office as they conduct their investigation.
The school will hold information nights for Stoddert parents at 7 p.m. Friday, July 28 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 at the school. Parents of Stoddert students who will be in sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade in September, along with Stoddert parents of children who were promoted to high school, received a letter with session information on July 5.
Board approves elementary redistricting plan
The Board of Education on June 13 unanimously approved Superintendent Kimberly Hill's recommendation to adopt elementary school redistricting Plan A without modifications.
The recommendation moves approximately 2,221 elementary school students. All elementary schools, with the exception of Gale-Bailey, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon, Indian Head, Malcolm, T.C. Martin and Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy elementary schools, are impacted in some way by the redistricting.
Proposal A establishes an attendance zone for Billingsley Elementary School, which opens in September 2018, and an expanded zone for Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School. CCPS is starting a complete renovation and expansion of Mudd this summer. Redistricting also relieves overcrowding at most elementary schools. Several elementary schools remain over state-rated capacity; however, kindergarten additions at Mary H. Matula, Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer and upcoming kindergarten additions at Dr. James Craik and Berry elementary schools will increase the state-rated capacity at these schools.
The Board's vote finalized the yearlong redistricting process and provides for more than a year's notice before it takes effect in September 2018 to coincide with the opening of Billingsley. The new school will open with a projected enrollment of 637, leaving room for growth. Billingsley is located off Billingsley Road in White Plains and has a state rated capacity of 758 students. Hill announced on June 13 that Sabrina Robinson-Taylor, principal at Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School, will be the first principal at Billingsley.
For a complete overview of redistricting, fact sheets, presentations and other information, visit www.ccboe.com/redistricting/.
AFSCME signs contract; EACC waiting on member ratification
Members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) signed a contract with the Board of Education today that provides a 2 percent cost-of-living raise for all classified employees as well as a grade increase for eligible employees.
AFSCME, which represents the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) classified employee group, also negotiated a floating holiday to replace Veteran's Day as an annual day off. This coming year, the Superintendent has designated Tuesday, April 3 as the floating holiday. Schools are already closed April 3 for students and teachers for spring break.
The Education Association of Charles County (EACC) and CCPS have concluded negotiations and reached a tentative agreement; however, contract signing cannot occur until members ratify the contract.
EACC negotiations include:
• All eligible Unit I and Unit II certificated employees will receive their normal pay level increase in 2017-18.
• Additional compensation has been negotiated for occupational therapists who successfully complete their Occupational Therapist Registered (OTR) and physical therapists who successfully complete their Specialist Certification. The addition is $2,500, comparable to the amount paid to teachers, school psychologists and school counselors who successfully complete national certification.
• Additionally, Unit I or Unit II certificated employees who are substituting for an absent principal or vice principal will be paid retroactively at the principal or vice principal level after 15 days of consecutive substituting. CCPS will also reimburse speech and language pathologists, occupational therapists and physical therapists for their licensure and renewal fees.
• Negotiations also include additional extra duty pay positions and language changes dealing with work load and work hours. Changes can be viewed at teameacc.org/.
The EACC contract will be good for one year; it's the last year of a three-year agreement (July 1, 2015 through June 30, 2018). The entire contract will be open for negotiations for fiscal year 2019.
Unified track teams earn state level awards
The Unified track and field teams from La Plata and Maurice J. McDonough high schools earned top honors among competing Maryland teams at the Special Olympics Interscholastic Unified Sports Track and Field Invitational held May 9-10 at the Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex. The La Plata team earned a first-place award, and the team from McDonough earned second place during competitions held May 9.
Athletes compete in different sessions during the tournament based on team size and event. A combined team of students from Henry E. Lackey, Thomas Stone and Westlake high schools earned a second-place award during the second competition session held May 10, and a team of students from North Point and St. Charles high schools earned a fourth-place award on May 10.
Events featured during the tournament include track and field challenges such as dash races, shot-put throw and the long jump to relay races, a javelin throw and meter-dash races. Students from all seven Charles County public high schools participated in the event. Unified sports teams are composed of a combination of students with and without disabilities who train together and compete against other schools.
La Plata's team includes sophomores Shane Crockett, Falon Harper, Kyndall Kahouk and Brandon Starcher, juniors Nicholas Bowman, Merlon Devine II, Elaina Dixon, Marco Frederico, Katelyn Kluh, Corey Mitchell, Lazarus Sutton and Keith Wood, senior Joshua Hoffman, and Adult Independence Program (AIP) students Heba Habib, Emily Hughes and Rebecca Stine. Team coaches are Stephanie Barry and James Swann.
The La Plata team also was honored by the Board of Education at its June 13 meeting for their first-place award.
McDonough's team includes freshmen Jakim Barnett, Shelton Evans, Ramona Hawkins, James Otey and Jonathan Panfil, sophomores Ethan Divelbliss, Travis Gilbert, Keydrea Harris, Jaylene Logan and Mya Smith, juniors Angelo Drayton, Danielle Taylor, Lydell Vines and Carrie Wagner, seniors Ty'Juan Johnson and Zaire Johnson, and AIP students Naquantay Chappell and Estriana Smith. Coaches are Jonathan Briscoe and Mary Hayes.
Students on the team from Lackey include freshman Kalei Marable, sophomore Trey Hargrove, juniors Teaira Cooks, Anthony Macri, Deja Phelps and Zachary Zalovick, seniors Kavon Green-Johnson and Kaya Wade, and AIP student Brenden Kelley. Kylie Swanson coaches the Lackey team.
The Stone team includes freshman Tiondre Proctor-Browne, sophomores Megan Mattera, Allyson Mattera and Neko Ennis, junior Paris Massey, senior Leon Hollowell and AIP student Josh Minnis. Coach of the Stone team is Katie Coverdale.
Westlake's team includes freshmen Cammera Askins, Ajoyia Baker, Brijai Herman, Shannon Holmes, Ashley Lindsay and Kymari Randolph-Ottey, sophomores Carlus Flowers and Danielle Kemper, and junior Shawn Edwards. Coach of the team is Derwin Webb.
The North Point team includes freshmen Jalisa Logan and Richard Miller, sophomore Jalen Logan, juniors Elizabeth Eaglin, Carsen Essing, Kayla Gassama, Etienne Jackson, Reines Maliksi, Leilani Mason, Allyson Simmons, Andrea Simmons and Olivia Simmons, seniors Colleen Gerrity, Maria Miller, Esha Satam, Shelly Sweeney, Aaron Tate-Moore, Elizabeth Varela and Madison Stanley, and AIP students Devin Abraham and Logan Jenkins. Coaches of the team are Alison Cheney and George Hall.
The St. Charles team includes freshman John Cristaudo, juniors Drew Carter, Neena Delgiudice, Antjuan Goodwin and Marcus Stewart, and seniors Gabrielle Brizzi and Jazmynne Pearson. Team coaches are Sheila Church, Seaton Fisher and Rebekah Gingerich.