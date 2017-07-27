Charles Co. Public Schools News Briefs

Top: Community Bank of the Chesapeake employees held a summer fundraiser to benefit Charles County Public Schools. Bank representatives recently presented a check for $1,800 to CCPS. Pictured from left are Diane Hicks, vice president and director of marketing for Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Greg Cockerham, the bank’s executive vice president and chief lending officer, Charles County Public Schools Superintendent Kimberly Hill, Bill Pasenelli, chief executive office with Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Teresa Roach, vice president and Charles County market manager and Patrick Pierce, senior vice president and senior lender with the bank.



Bottom: Representatives of the Community Foundation of Southern Maryland presented a check on behalf of an anonymous donor to Charles County Public Schools. A donation of $5,000 was made to benefit students in the areas of athletics and the arts. Pictured from left is Superintendent of Schools Kimberly Hill, Christine Shelton, board member of the Community Foundation, Ellen Flowers Fields, the foundation's board chairwoman, Tim Bodamer, CCPS content specialist for fine and performing arts, and Steve Lee, coordinator of student activities.