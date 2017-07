Open Houses Planned for Charles Co. Schools, Centers

LA PLATA, Md. (July 27, 2017)—Charles County Public Schools has released its open house schedule for the 2017-18 school year. Listed below are open house dates and times, and other activities for schools.



Elementary Schools



• C. Paul Barnhart, open house/Title I parent night, Sept. 19, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.;



• Berry, open house, Sept. 19, 6 to 8 p.m.;



• Dr. Gustavus Brown, open house/back-to-school night, Sept. 19, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.;



• Dr. James Craik, open house, Sept. 18, 6 to 7:30 p.m.;



• William A. Diggs, open house for prekindergarten through grade 2, Sept. 19, 5 to 6 p.m., and open house for grades 3-5, Sept. 19, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.;



• Gale-Bailey, back-to-school night, Sept. 19, 6 to 7 p.m.;



• Dr. Thomas L. Higdon, open house, Sept. 19, 6 to 7:30 p.m.;



• Indian Head, back to school open house, Sept. 19, 6:30 to 8 p.m.;



• Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer, open house for prekindergarten through grade 2, Sept. 18, 6 to 7:30 p.m., and Sept. 19, 6 to 7:30 p.m. for grades 3-5;



• Malcolm, open house, Sept. 19, 6 to 7:30 p.m.;



• T.C. Martin, open house, Sept. 19, 6 to 8:15 p.m.;



• Mary H. Matula, open house for prekindergarten through grade 2, Sept. 18, 6 to 7:30 p.m., and Sept. 19, 6 to 7:30 p.m. for grades 3-5;



• Arthur Middleton, open house, Sept. 19, 6 to 7:30 p.m.;



• Walter J. Mitchell, open house for prekindergarten through grade 2, Sept. 19, 6 to 7 p.m., and 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. for grades 3-5;



• Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy, open house, Sept. 19, 6:30 to 8 p.m.;



• Dr. Samuel A. Mudd, open house, Sept. 19, 6 to 8 p.m.;



• Mary B. Neal, open house all grades, Sept. 18, 6:30 to 8 p.m.;



• J.C. Parks, open house for prekindergarten through grade 2, Sept. 19, 6 to 7 p.m.; and Sept. 19, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. for grades 3-5;



• J.P. Ryon, open house for Three's program through grade 2, Sept. 18, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; and Sept. 19, open house for grades 3-5, Sept. 19, 6 to 7:30 p.m.;



• Eva Turner, open house, Sept. 19, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; and



• William B. Wade, open house for prekindergarten through grade 2, Sept. 19, 6 to 7:15 p.m.; and open house for grades 3-5, Sept. 18, 6 to 7:15 p.m.



Middle Schools



• Theodore G. Davis, back-to-school night, Sept. 14, 6 to 8 p.m.;



• John Hanson, open house, Sept. 14, 6 to 8 p.m.;



• Matthew Henson, open house, Sept. 14, 6 to 8 p.m.;



• Mattawoman, open house, Sept. 14, 6 to 8 p.m.;



• Piccowaxen, open house, Sept. 14, 6 to 8 p.m.;



• General Smallwood, open house, Sept. 14, 6 to 8 p.m.;



• Milton M. Somers, back-to-school night, Sept. 11, 6 to 8 p.m.; and



• Benjamin Stoddert, open house, Sept. 28, 6 to 8 p.m.



High Schools



• Henry E. Lackey, open house, Oct. 2, 6 to 7:30 p.m.;



• La Plata, open house, Oct. 4, 6 to 7:30 p.m.;



• Maurice J. McDonough, open house, Oct. 4, 6 to 8 p.m.;



• North Point, back-to-school night, Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m.;



• St. Charles, open house, Sept. 25, 6 p.m.;



• Thomas Stone, open house, Oct. 3, 6:30 to 8 p.m.; and



• Westlake, open house, Oct. 4, 6 to 7:30 p.m.



Centers



• Robert D. Stethem Educational Center, meet and greet for career and technology education and Virtual Academy programs, Oct. 5, 6 to 7 p.m.