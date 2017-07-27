Personnel Changes in St. Mary's Schools

Administrative Appointments Announced



Superintendent of Schools, Mr. J. Scott Smith, announced the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting of June 28, 2017.



The Board appointed Mr. William Buckmaster as Coordinator of Information Technology in the Department of Information Technology. Mr. Buckmaster is a Certified Computer Repair Technician from the College of Southern Maryland. He currently serves as an Information Technology Project Coordinator I in the Department of Information Technology.



Ms. Denise Coyne has been appointed as Assistant Principal, 11-month, at Chopticon High School. Ms. Coyne holds a Master's degree from Loyola College, and a Bachelor's degree from Goucher College. Ms. Coyne currently serves as a Guidance Counselor at Chopticon High School.



Ms. Cortney Dvorak has been appointed as Supervisor of Instruction for Elementary English/Language Arts, in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction. Ms. Dvorak holds a Master's degree from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and a Bachelor's degree from Towson University. Ms. Dvorak currently serves as an Instructional Resource Teacher at Leonardtown Elementary School.



Ms. Julia Steele has been appointed as Principal at White Marsh Elementary School. Ms. Steele holds both a Master's degree and Bachelor's degree from Towson University. Ms. Steele currently serves as an Assistant Principal at Hollywood Elementary School.



Mr. Buckmaster's, Ms. Dvorak's and Ms. Steele's appointments become effective Monday, July 3, 2017.



Ms. Coyne's appointment becomes effective Wednesday, August 2, 2017.



Administrative Appointments Announced



Superintendent of Schools, Mr. J. Scott Smith, announced the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting of July 19, 2017.



The Board appointed Ms. Theresa Buckler as Assistant Principal, 11-month, at Greenview Knolls Elementary School. Ms. Buckler holds a Master's degree from Bowie State University, and a Bachelor's degree from Towson University. Ms. Buckler currently serves as an Instructional Resource Teacher at Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary School.



Ms. Katie Kortokrax has been appointed as Assistant Principal, 11-month, at Leonardtown High School. Ms. Kortokrax holds a Master's degree from Towson University and a Bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University. Ms. Kortokrax currently serves as an Instructional Resource Teacher at Esperanza Middle School.



Ms. Jill Snyder-Mills has been appointed as Principal at Leonardtown High School. Ms. Snyder-Mills holds both a Master's degree and Bachelor's degree from West Virginia University. Ms. Snyder-Mills currently serves as Principal at Esperanza Middle School.



Ms. Snyder-Mills' appointment becomes effective Monday, July 24, 2017.



Ms. Buckler's and Ms. Kortokrax's appointments become effective Wednesday, August 2, 2017.