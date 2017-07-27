Calvert Co. Public Schools News Briefs

Calvert Board of Education Seeks Citizen Advisory Committee Members
The Calvert County Board of Education is accepting applications for the Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC). Twenty-five people will be appointed to serve two-year terms.
During the 2017-2018 school year, the committee will study how the school district addresses the social, emotional, behavioral and career planning needs of each student and explore potential improvements.
The CAC provides a means for taking an active role in public education. The committee reports directly to the Board of Education and serves in an advisory capacity. It conducts studies in areas of concern to the Board, provides community insight into pending policies and Board decisions, and discusses a variety of issues affecting school system operations. The work of the committee is done in accordance with Policy #1210 and the corresponding procedures.
The committee meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month during the school year.
Applicants must be residents of Calvert County and may not be full- or part-time employees of the school system.
The application is available on the Calvert County Public Schools website, www.calvertcounty.education, on the Board of Education tab. Completed applications are due by September 1, 2017. For more information, contact Karen Maxey at 443-550-8006 or maxeyk@calvertcounty.education.
Huntingtown High Students Win Theater Awards
Three Huntingtown High School students earned Superior ratings at the International Thespian Festival held recently at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.
Kaidyn Sexton and Seth Barton earned a Superior rating for their duet scene and were invited to perform for the entire festival audience. Only five scenes nationwide earned this distinction.
Mackenzy Zachry earned a Superior rating on her costume portfolio for her design work in Persuasion and Billy Elliot.
The 2017 Festival marks the second year in a row that students from Huntingtown High School earned high distinctions.
Organized by the Educational Theatre Association and hosted at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, the Festival is a one-of-a-kind, weeklong immersion experience in singing, dancing, acting, designing, directing, and writing for the thousands of students who attend each year after winning at the state level. The Festival features workshops presented by theatre professionals, individual and group performances, programs for technical theatre students, and opportunities to audition for college admission and scholarships.