Charles Co. Gov. News Briefs

County Named one of the Nation's Most Digitally Advanced Counties
County Administrator Michael D. Mallinoff, Esq., ICMA-CM is pleased to announce that the Center for Digital Government (CDG) and the National Association of Counties (NACo) have selected Charles County as one of the nation's most digitally advanced counties in the 150,000–249,999 population category, placing third. This is the Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services' Information Technology Division's 15th consecutive year as a recipient of this award.
The 2017 annual survey recognizes leading examples of counties using technology to improve services and boost efficiencies. The survey, conducted by CDG and its Digital Communities program, in partnership with NACo, identifies best technology practices among U.S. counties. To be eligible for the award, a county must be a member of NACo. There are 3,069 NACo county members.
Chief of Information Technology Evelyn Jacobson said, "Being named one of the nation's most digitally advanced counties for 15 years straight clearly demonstrates the entire Information Technology staff's commitment to provide excellent technology solutions, and service, to our customers."
The Center for Digital Government is a national research and advisory institute focused on technology policy and best practices in state and local government. CDG is a division of e.Republic, the nation's only media and research company focused exclusively on state and local government and education.
For more information about the Center for Digital Government, and to view the full list of winners, visit www.govtech.com/dc/digital-counties/Digital-Counties-Survey-2017-Winners-Announced.html.
Filer Appointed to Statewide Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council
County Administrator Michael D. Mallinoff, Esq., ICMA-CM is pleased to announce the appointment of Chief John Filer to the Statewide Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council (SEMSAC) as the representative of the Metro Fire Chiefs. Members are appointed by the EMS Board with the approval of the Governor.
Chief John Filer said, "I am both honored and pleased to serve the State of Maryland and Charles County in this capacity. Having the opportunity to make positive changes in the state's EMS system is a tremendous responsibility, and I am humbled by the confidence my colleagues have placed in Charles County."
SEMSAC is a 31 member body that advises and assists the State Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Board. SEMSAC is responsible for advising the State EMS Board on issues regarding the state EMS plan, finances and coordination of efforts to provide excellence in the delivery of emergency medical care within the State of Maryland.
The SEMSAC meets monthly in Baltimore, Maryland. Filer will begin his role on Thursday, Sept. 7.
Free Fishing Classes Available to Youth at Gilbert Run Park
Are you between the ages of six and 15 and interested in learning how to fish? The Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism is hosting free fishing classes at Gilbert Run Park (13140 Charles Street, Charlotte Hall). Classes are 9:30 a.m.–noon on Thursday, Aug. 10 and Thursday, Aug. 24.
This is a great opportunity for children to learn the basics of fishing and have fun. Prior fishing experience is not needed. Bait and tackle will be provided.
Pre-registration is required and class size is limited. To register, visit webtrac.charlescounty.org. For additional information, call the Gilbert Run Park office at 301-932-1083. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Scheduled for Aug. 5
The Charles County Department of Public Works would like to remind residents that the next household hazardous waste collection for this year will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5. The household hazardous waste collection site is located in the parking lot of the Department of Public Works building, located at 10430 Audie Lane, off of Radio Station Road in La Plata. Collection hours are 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Items accepted free of charge include: pesticides, herbicides, fertilizer, gasoline, oil-based paint, cleaning supplies, pool chemicals, fluorescent lights, mercury thermometers, and other poisons found in the home. Please remember to mark any container that does not have a readable, original label.
Unacceptable materials include bio-medical waste (sharps, needles, anything with bodily fluids), latex paint, prescription drugs, and ammunition. Used motor oil, anti-freeze, propane tanks, and batteries are accepted on a regular basis at various collection sites. Visit www.charlescountymd.gov/HHW for a list of prescription and non-prescription medication dropped off locations.
Household hazardous waste collection occurs on the first Saturday of each month. Upcoming 2017 collection dates are: Aug. 5, Sept. 2, Oct. 7, Nov. 4, and Dec. 2.
For more information, call the Charles County Department of Public Works, Environmental Resources Division at 301-932-3599 or 301-870-2778, or the landfill and recycling information line at 301-932-5656. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Tri-County Animal Shelter Announces August Promotions
The Tri-County Animal Shelter is pleased to announce the following August monthly promotions and reminders:
CLEAR THE SHELTER ADOPTION DAY (SATURDAY, AUG. 19): The shelter is participating in the Clear the Shelter adoption event and will waive all adoption fees on this day. Clear the Shelter helps address overcrowding in shelters and offers local families the opportunity to adopt an animal in need.
WARM WEATHER SAFETY: During the warm weather, remember to never leave pets in cars. Your vehicle can quickly reach a temperature that puts your pet at risk of serious illness and even death. Anytime your pet is outside, protect them from the heat and sun, and provide access to shade and plenty of fresh water.
FREE SPAY/NEUTER CLINICS: Are you income-disadvantaged and own pets? You may qualify for free altering of pets. Call Paw Prints Animal Hospital at 301-885-0263 or Humane Society of Charles County at 301-645-8181 for more details.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: The shelter is in need of volunteers, ages 14 and older, to assist with caring for the many animals at our facility. There are several volunteer duties offered, including walking shelter dogs, spending time with the cats, taking photos of adoptable pets, general housekeeping, washing dishes and toys, cleaning kennels, and assisting with laundry. Volunteer as little or as much as you'd like. Call the shelter at 301-932-1713 for additional information and volunteer paperwork.
The Tri-County Animal Shelter is located at 6707 Animal Shelter Road in Hughesville. Shelter staff can be reached at 301-932-1713 or 800-903-1992. Adoption hours are Monday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To view animals available for adoption, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/ES/AnimalShelter/Tri-County-Animal-Shelter or www.petfinder.com/shelters/MD112.html to find your "purrfect" pet. Follow the Tri-County Animal Shelter on Facebook for adoptable pets, pet tips, and more at www.facebook.com/TriCountyAnimalShelterSoMD/. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.