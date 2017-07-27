Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

(July 27, 2017)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office today released the following arrest report and bulletin.DRUG WARRANT/ARREST: On Tuesday, July 25, the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and Special Operations Team (SOT) executed a search warrant at 1023 Gringo Ct. in Lusby. The target of the search warrant was 31-year-old Desmond Lamont Sloan. Sloan was suspected of distributing the controlled dangerous substance fentanyl. During the execution of the search and seizure warrant, the search team located 6.3 grams of suspected fentanyl and a loaded .22 caliber handgun in Sloan's bedroom. The items were seized and Sloan was taken into custody. DEU detectives charged Sloan with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and for being in Possession of a Firearm during a Drug Trafficking Crime. Sloan was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center to await his hearing before a District Court Commissioner.The Calvert County Safety for Students Speed Enforcement Program is in effect year round. The speed cameras will be moved randomly between the school zones. As a courtesy, the locations of the cameras are posted on the Calvert County Sheriff's Office website and Facebook page.• Cameras are active year round, Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. This does not alter any posted speed reduction times.• Citations are issued to the registered owner of the vehicle, and only if the speed was 12 mph or more over the posted speed limit. The camera will adjust for the reduced speed times.• A school zone speed camera violation is a $40 fine with no points.If you have any questions or concerns about the Calvert County Safety for Students program, please contact Captain Brent Parrott at 410-535-1600 ext. 2584, or email at parrottb@co.cal.md.us.