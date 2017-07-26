DUI Arrests in St. Mary's April 2017

Ackerman, Christopher Wayne, 27 of Lexington Park Beetler Kassem, Kristine Lynn, 46 of La Plata Gaido, Lucas Albert, 24 of Saint Inigoes Janelle, Kim Ellen, 42 of Waldorf Knott, Francis Calvin, Jr., 46 of Pasadena Pinekenstein, Thomas Casey, 38 of Great Mills Quade, Richard Casey, 28 of Hollywood Robinson, Malcolm Jamal, 41 of Lexington Park Russell, James Ryan, 26 of Lexington Park Stewart, Joseph Axzavis, Jr., 37 of Lexington Park Previous Next

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(July 26, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following DUI arrest reports.Robinson, Malcolm Jamal, 41 of Lexington Park, arrested on 04/04/17 by Deputy J. Smith.Quade, Richard Casey, 28 of Hollywood, arrested on 04/05/17 by Corporal J. Stone.Kiernan, Cathryn P., 26 of Massapequa Park, NY, arrested on 04/07/17 by Corporal J. Somerville.Farias, Raymond Allen, 45 of Hollywood, arrested on 04/07/17 by Corporal J. Stone.Stewart, Joseph Axzavis, Jr., 37 of Lexington Park, arrested on 04/08/17 by Deputy T. Siciliano.Pinekenstein, Thomas Casey, 38 of Great Mills, arrested on 04/17/17 by Corporal B. Foor.Gaido, Lucas Albert, 24 of Saint Inigoes, arrested on 04/17/17 by Deputy C. Edwards.Russell, James Ryan, 26 of Lexington Park, arrested on 04/18/17 by Deputy J. Smith.Ackerman, Christopher Wayne, 27 of Lexington Park, arrested on 04/22/17 by Deputy C. Edwards.Ortega-Caraballo, Hanzel M., 23 of Lexington Park, arrested on 04/23/17 by Deputy G. Muschette.Johnson, Ralf Rainer, 60 of Hollywood, arrested on 04/24/17 by Deputy P. Robinson.Janelle, Kim Ellen , 42 of Waldorf, arrested on 04/25/17 by Deputy M. McCuen.Beetler-Kassem, Kristine Lynn, 46 of LaPlata, arrested on 04/29/17 by Deputy P. Henry.Knott, Francis Calvin, Jr., 46 of Pasadena, arrested on 04/29/17 by Deputy S. Bowie.