DUI Arrests in St. Mary's May 2017

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (July 26, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following DUI arrest reports.
05/02/2017—Richard Casey Quade, age 28, of Hollywood, arrested by Deputy V. Pontorno
05/05/2017—Nicole Elaine Mae Lucas, age 23, of Lusby, arrested by Deputy A. Budd
05/06/2017—Carlos Augusto Ramirez-Morales, age 30, of Lexington Park, arrested by Deputy C. Edwards
05/06/2017—Brian Michael St. Arnold, age 27, of Brandywine, arrested by Deputy K. Flerlage
05/06/2017—Diante Estabon Rose, age 43, of La Plata, arrested by Deputy B. Fennessey
05/07/2017—Robert Daniel Page, age 60, of Leonardtown, arrested by Deputy D. McClure
05/07/2017—Patrick Jason Joseph, age 35, of New Orleans, LA, arrested by Deputy C. Edwards
05/08/2017—James Virgial Carter, age 55, of Mechanicsville, arrested by Deputy S. Bowie
05/08/2017—Teresa Ann Farrell, age 61, of Marksville, LA, arrested by Deputy A. Budd
05/09/2017—Jonathan Tejuan Thompson, age 34, of Great Mills, arrested by Deputy P. Henry
05/14/2017—Sidney Anthony Borne, Jr., age 35, of Pas Christian, MS, arrested by Deputy J. Maguire
05/14/2017—Jeremy John Weller, age 36, of Lexington Park, arrested by Deputy J. Stone
05/16/2017—Kyle Scott Roulette, age 20, of Clinton, arrested by K. Flerlage
05/21/2017—Jonathan Harding Parson, age 25, of LaPlata, arrested by Dep. G. Muschette
05/22/2017—James Edward Wright, age 52, of Lexington Park, arrested by Deputy J. Stone
05/22/2017—Shane Edward Mason, age 34, of Mechanicsville, arrested by Deputy J. Stone
05/28/2017—Justin Philip Gates, age 33, of Great Mills, arrested by Deputy P. Henry
Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.