Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(July 26, 2017)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.July 11, 2017—was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, CDS paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.July 15, 2017—was arrested for Possession of Heroin and Paraphernalia.July 16, 2017—was arrested for Possession of Zubsolv and (bottled urine) Possession and/or selling 'clean urine' for the purpose of Alter Drug or Alcohol Test.July 17, 2017—andwere arrested for Possession of CDS Paraphernalia (syringes w/ CDS residue) and (bottled urine) Possession and/or selling 'clean urine' for the purpose of Alter Drug or Alcohol Test.July 17, 2017—andwere arrested. Stallings was charged with Possession of Cocaine and Heroin. Martin was charged with Possession of Heroin and Paraphernalia.July 15, 2017—Deputies responded to the 8600 block of Chesapeake Lighthouse Dr, North Beach for a burglary. Residence was entered by force. Under investigation. IR #37652.July 10, 2017 between 0430-1700 hours—Deputies responded to the 200 block of Helena Drive, Prince Frederick for a theft report; a 5 horsepower black go cart, with a community watch sign used as the floorboard, was stolen from the yard. IR #17-36406.July 13, 2017—Deputies responded to the 11300 block of San Gabriel Court, Lusby for a theft; bicycle stolen. IR#36981.July 13, 2017—Deputies took a report for a recovered stolen vehicle. The vehicle had been stolen from the 900 block of Augustus Dr, Prince Frederick. Vehicle recovered. IR #36924.July 14, 2017—Deputies responded to the Fastop located at 4990 St Leonard Rd, St. Leonard for a theft report. A sailboat and trailer were stolen from an adjacent lot.Between July 2 and July 9, 2017—Deputies responded to the 200 block of Helena Drive, Prince Frederick for a theft report. A lock was cut off a storage trailer: nothing stolen. IR#17-36402.July 2, 2017—Deputies responded to the 4000 block of 15th Street, Chesapeake Beach for damage to vehicles; 5 vehicles were keyed. IR #'s 17-34797, 17-34810, 17-34811, 17-34812, 17-34813.Sheriff Mike Evans and the Calvert County Sheriff's Office is aware of the various accusations being made by a commuter during a recent traffic stop in Calvert County. The commuter was stopped during a laser enforced traffic initiative. The speed was recorded as 76 mph in a 55 mph zone. During the stop a K-9 unit positively alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle, giving probable cause for a search. The commuter was on the phone with his wife during the encounter. It was learned during the stop that his wife has an active order for protection against him. Deputies began to investigate the protective order and the presence of narcotics. The commuter actively hindered that investigation by refusing to stop talking on the phone and allow a probable cause search to take place. He was subsequently arrested and charged with hindering the drug investigation and resisting arrest. He was also cited for speeding. The violation of the protective order is still under investigation.Although we have not yet received a specific complaint, we take these accusations on social media very seriously. An investigation into the events that occurred during the stop was immediately initiated and is on-going. Once all of the facts are gathered a more detailed response will follow. The Sheriff's Office has every intention of keeping this investigation as transparent as possible.