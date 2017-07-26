Driver Going Wrong Way on 50 Kills Self, 2nd Driver; 2 Others in 3rd Vehicle Injured

ANNAPOLIS (July 26, 2017)—Maryland State Police have identified those involved in this morning's fatal crash in Anne Arundel County and made family notifications, as the investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.



The driver and only occupant of a 2002 Hyundai Accent is identified as Christine Parks, 31, of Severn, Md. She was pronounced dead at the scene.



The driver and only occupant of a 2002 Honda Civic is identified as Hui Xu, 34, of Herndon, Va. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



The driver of a 2014 Toyota Avalon is identified as Alexander Kwon, 21, of Brea, Ca. His passenger is identified as Janet Kim, 21, of Fullerton, Ca. Both were transported to the Anne Arundel County Medical Center where they were treated and released.



Shortly after 2:00 a.m. today, Maryland State Police at the Annapolis Barrack received a 911 call reporting that a vehicle was headed eastbound in the westbound lanes of Rt. 50. Moments later, a trooper in the area came upon the crash in the westbound lanes of Rt. 50 at Bay Dale Drive.



The preliminary investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team indicates the vehicle driven by Parks was traveling eastbound in the left lane of westbound Rt. 50. Parks struck the vehicle driven by Xu head-on, causing Xu's vehicle to rotate into the middle lane, where it was struck by the vehicle driven by Kwon.



The cause and contributing factors of the crash have not been determined, but alcohol has not been ruled out as a factor. Alcoholic beverage containers were found in Parks' vehicle. Speed is not believed to be a factor at this time.



Investigators have not determined at this time where Parks was traveling from or to. They have also been unable to determine as of yet where she entered the westbound lanes, headed in the wrong direction.