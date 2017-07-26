SHA to Spend $32.2 Million Repaving 30.4 Miles of So. Md. Roads Over Next 2 Years

BALTIMORE (July 26, 2017)—The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is resurfacing roads in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary's counties. The approximately $32.2 million in resurfacing projects will be completed over the next two years, weather permitting.



Crews will patch, mill (remove the top layer of pavement), pave and restripe the roads. MDOT SHA will work on the following roads:



Calvert County ($10.4 million*)



• MD 760 (Rougby Hall Road) between MD 765 (H.G. Truman Road) and the roundabout at Olivet Road/Southern Connector Boulevard (1.2 miles);



• MD 765 (Mount Harmony Lane) between MD 2 (Solomons Island Road) and Little Tree Lane (1 mile); and



• MD 778 (Old Solomons Island Road) between MD 2 and the Anne Arundel County line (1 mile).



MDOT SHA's contractor is Aggregate Industries of Greenbelt.



*Additional roads are being evaluated for resurfacing and will be added to the list early next year as part of this contract.



Charles County ($10.9 million)



• MD 257 (Rock Point Road) between Cobb Island Road and Swan Point Road (1.6 miles);



• Southbound MD 5 (Leonardtown Road) between Gallent Green Road and MD 488 (La Plata Road) (3.5 miles);



• Northbound MD 5 (Leonardtown Road) between Gallent Green Road and Pine Tree Place (one-half mile);



• MD 6 (Port Tobacco Road) between Annapolis Woods Road and Chicamuxen Road (5.3 miles); and



• Westbound MD 228 (Berry Road) between Middletown Road and Western Parkway (2.5 miles).



MDOT SHA's contractor is F.O. Day, Inc. of Rockville.



St. Mary's County (10.9 million)



• MD 242 (Colton Point Road) between MD 234 (Budds Creek Road) and MD 5 (Point Lookout Road) (4 miles);



• MD 249 (Piney Point Road) between Piney Point and Oliver Drive (4.7 miles);



• MD 472 (North Sandgates Road) between MD 235 (Three Notch Road) and Allison Drive (2.5 miles); and



• MD 520 (Whites Neck Road) between Gibson Road and MD 239 (Bushwood Wharf Road) (2.6 miles).



MDOT SHA's contractor is Aggregate Industries of Greenbelt.



Crews may need to close one lane and control traffic with flaggers Mondays through Fridays between 9 a.m. and 5 a.m. and Sundays through Friday mornings between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists are encouraged to add extra travel time during work hours.