St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Reports

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(July 26, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.6/29/2017 ASSAULT: Deputy A. Budd responded to the 21000 block of Canoe Neck Way in Abell for a reported assault. The investigation revealed the suspect,, assaulted the victim. There were visible signs of injury. The suspect was arrested and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center, where she was charged with both First and Second Degree Assault. CASE# 33860-176/28/2017 THEFT: Dep. C. Ball responded to a residence in the 21000 block of Scarborough Drive in Lexington Park in reference to a theft. The investigation revealed the suspect,, refused to return a victim's generator after he borrowed it. On June 30, 2017, the suspect was arrested on an arrest warrant for the charges of Theft Less than $1000.00. CASE# 33764-176/27/2017 ASSAULT: Corporal W. Ray responded to the 45000 block of Foxchase Drive in Great Mills for a reported assault. Upon arrival, the investigation revealed the suspect,, assaulted and damaged the victim's vehicle. The victim displayed visible injuries. The suspect was arrested and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where she was charged with Property Destruction and Assault. CASE #33639-176/30/2017 BURGLARY: On June 8, 2017, Deputy M. Beyer responded to a reported burglary at Queen Anne's Apartments in Lexington Park. The investigation revealed that items belonging to the Apartment complex had been stolen out of a storage shed. Further investigation revealed the suspect,, had pawned several of the stolen items at Pawn It. Cpl. T. Teague arrested the suspect and charged him with Burglary 2nd Degree and Theft L/T $1000. CASE#30047-177/01/2017 POSSESSION OF CDS/POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT BILLS: Deputy J. Smith responded to the 30000 block of Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall for the reports of a suspicious person sleeping in a motor vehicle. The investigation revealed the suspect,, was in possession of suspected CDS Marijuana, suspected CDS Not Marijuana as well as suspected Counterfeit US Currency. The suspect was arrested and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession CDS Not Marijuana and Possession Forged Currency. The suspect was also charged with the Possession of Suspected Marijuana on a Civil Citation. CASE# 34342-177/01/2017 ASSAULT: Deputy. J. Bare responded to the 45000 block of Baringer Drive in California for a reported assault. The victim alleged, the suspect,, assaulted the victim. The victim displayed injuries consistent with the allegations. The suspect was arrested and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where he was charged with Assault. CASE# 344827/01/2017 DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Deputy J. Bare responded to the area of Suburban Drive and Pleasant Drive in Lexington Park for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival, the suspect,, was found to be acting in a disorderly manner; screaming and yelling, punching trash cans, and disrupting others in the neighborhood. She was asked numerous times by officers on scene to cease her behavior. She was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where she was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Failure to Obey a Reasonable and Lawful Order of a Law Enforcement Officer. CASE# 34457-177/01/2017 ASSAULT: Deputy J. Bare responded to the 45000 block of Ketch Court for a disturbance at a party. Upon arrival, he observed the suspect,, assaulting the victim by striking her in the face with a closed fist. The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where she was charged with Assault. CASE#34329-177/02/2017 POSSESSION: Deputy First Class D. Potter was on patrol on Midway Drive in Lexington Park when he observed a motorist perform a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the suspect displayed signs of impairment, and a K9 scan was conducted with a positive alert to the presence of CDS. The investigation revealed the suspect, Kevin Adam Howell, age 33, of California, was in possession of suspected CDS Crack Cocaine. The suspect was arrested and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS Paraphernalia. CASE #34648-177/03/2017 HANDGUN VIOLATION/POSSESSION OF CDS NOT MARIJUANA: Deputy M. Beyer was on foot patrol in the area of Foxchase Apartments. When Beyer approached a group in the area, one of them, suspect Travis Devon Floyd, age 29, of Great Mills, quickly took off running. Beyer gave chase and observed a silver gun fall from the suspect's possession. The suspect was taken into custody, and further investigation revealed the suspect was also in possession of suspected CDS: Not Marijuana. The suspect was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS Not Marijuana and Handgun on person. CASE# 34706-177/09/2017 ASSAULT: Corporal J. Davis responded to a reported assault in the 22000 block of Archer Street in Leonardtown for a reported assault. The investigation revealed the suspect, Scott Franklin Greenwell, age 48, of Leonardtown, had assaulted the victim leaving visible signs of injury. The suspect was arrested and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where he was charged with Assault. CASE #35995-1707/10/2017 ASSAULT: Deputy B. Fennessey responded to the 25000 block of Briscoe Thompson Way in Hollywood for a reported assault. The investigation revealed the suspect, Michael Miles Aud II, age 26, of Hollywood, had assaulted the victim leaving visible signs of injury. The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where he was charged with Assault. CASE #36257-1707/10/2017 CDS VIOLATION: Deputy First Class D. Potter observed a traffic violation in the area of Midway and North Essex Drive in Lexington Park. Potter initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the operator of the vehicle, suspect Gregory Troy Taylor, age 31, of Lexington Park. Suspected Marijuana was recovered from the vehicle. Further suspected CDS was recovered and when officers attempted to place the suspect into custody, the suspect fled on foot. He was apprehended and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of CDS Not Marijuana and issued a civil citation for the Possession of suspected Marijuana. CASE #36281-17.07/10/2017 ASSAULT SECOND DEGREE/DOC EMPLOYEE: Deputy M. Beyer responded to the St. Mary's County Detention Center for a reported Assault on a correctional officer. Upon arrival, the investigation revealed that Corrections Officers Fretwell and Edelen had been assaulted by suspect Cedric Richardo Williams, age 25, of Lexington Park. Williams was charged with two counts of Assault 2nd/DOC Employee. CASE # 36275-1707/11/2017 ASSAULT SECOND DEGREE ON AN INMATE: Deputy K. Molitor responded to the St. Mary's County Detention Center for a reported Assault. The investigation revealed, the suspect, Jonathan Albert Anderson, age 27, Lexington Park, had assaulted the victim, Devin Eric Webb, age 30, of Mechanicsville. Webb then assaulted the suspect by grabbing him in an inappropriate area. Webb had visible signs of injury requiring medical treatment. Webb was charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Assault 2nd Degree/DOC Emp., Sex Offense 4th Sex Contact. Anderson was charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Assault 2nd Degree/DOC Emp. CASE #36325-14.6/27/2017 ASSAULT: A 16-year-old female juvenile of Great Mills was arrested for Assault Second Degree by Deputy M. Beyer. CASE #33637-177/04/2017 ASSAULT: A 14-year-old male juvenile of Port Tobacco was arrested for Assault Second Degree. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Deputy S. Bowie. CASE# 34985-177/05/2017 ASSAULT: A 12-year-old male of California was arrested for Assault and Vandalism. The juvenile was arrested by Deputy M. Byer. CASE# 35255-176/24/2017 POSSESSION: Troy Allen Jacobs, age 24, of Lexington Park, was charged via Criminal Summons for CDS Possession of Paraphernalia, CDS Possession Not Marijuana. Served by DFC V. Pontorno.6/26/2017 THEFT: Joseph Patrick Ellis, age 38, of unknown address, was charged via Criminal Summons for Theft Under $1000.00. Served by C. Edwards06/18/2017 ASSAULT: Rodney James Small, age 50, of Lexington Park, was charged via Criminal Summons for Assault Second Degree. Served by Cpl. J. Kirkner. CASE#28500-1707/05/2017 ASSAULT: Diane Florine Pratt, age 21, of Lexington Park, was charged via Criminal Summons for Assault Second Degree. Served by Dep. C. Edwards. CASE#28500-1707/09/2017 DOP: Tavanee Dorothy Thomas, age 50, of Great Mills, was charged via Criminal Summons for Malicious Destruction of Property/Value Under $1000. Served by Dep. S. Bowie. CASE#32283-1707/07/2017 FAILURE TO REGISTER: Jared Vaughan Hardy, age 25, of Great Mills, was charged via Criminal Summons for Failure to Register Sex Offender/False Info. Served by Cpl. G. Knott CASE#34170-1707/10/2017 POSSESSION: Amber Nicole Queen, age 22, of Bushwood, was charged via Criminal Summons for: CDS Possess Not Marijuana, 3 counts of CDS Possess Paraphernalia, and Prescription Obtain by Fraud. Served by Cpl. J. Kirkner. CASE#29301-1707/10/2017 THEFT: Alexa Taylor Smith, age 21, of Leonardtown, was charged via Criminal Summons for: 3 counts Theft Less Than $1000, Theft Less than $100, 2 counts Credit Card Receive Unlawfully. Served by Dep. C. Edwards. CASE#21599-177/05/2017 THEFT: Deputy C. Edwards responded to the Walmart in California for a reported theft. The investigation revealed, the suspect, Michael David Bowen, age 44, of Lexington Park, only scanned a few items in his cart at the self-checkout station and exited the store without paying for the other items. He was issued a citation for Theft Under $100. CASE#35227-177/06/2017 THEFT: Deputy First Class D. Potter responded to the Walmart in California for a reported theft. The investigation revealed, the suspect, Bernadette Theresa Issacs, age 52, of Annapolis, exited the store without paying for merchandise. She was issued a citation for Theft Less Than $1000. CASE#35414-177/08/2017 ASSAULT: Deputy A. Schultz responded to the 21000 block of Eric Road in Lexington Park for a reported assault. The victim alleged the suspect, Thomas Carroll Gordon, Jr., age 35, of Lexington Park, grabbed the victim by the throat and then proceeded to strangle the victim. The victim displayed visible injuries. Gordon was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center and charged with Second Degree Assault. CASE#35670-177/09/2017 POSSESSION: Deputy S. Kerby responded to the St. Mary's County Detention Center for the report of possession of contraband. The investigation revealed, the suspect, Corey Michael Bridgett, age 21, of Mechanicsville, conspired with an individual over the phone to bring him cigarettes during visitation hours. The cigarettes were found by Correctional Officer C. Luffey hid in the soap dispenser in the bathroom. Bridgett was charged with Possession of Contraband in place of Confinement and released back to the custody of the detention center. CASE#36004-17