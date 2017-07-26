Chesapeake Biological Laboratory Receives Gift from Local Sportfishing Assoc.

SOLOMONS ISLAND, Md. (July 26, 2017)—The Maryland Saltwater Sportfishing Association Southern Maryland Chapter (MSSA-SMC) donated to Chesapeake Biological Laboratory (CBL) a gift certificate and new equipment to support field and laboratory work in fisheries research and management.
CBL Director and Professor, Dr. Tom Miller attended a recent meeting of the MSSA-SMC to accept the donations. "We are honored by the generosity of the MSSA-SMC members", said Dr. Miller. "We are pleased to continue working with MSSA-SMC as it supports our active research programs on the fishes in the Chesapeake Bay and the coastal Atlantic. We are also pleased to support MSSA-SMC outreach activities like kids fishing camps."
The mission of the MSSA-SMC is to provide a unified voice to preserve and protect the fisheries resources, the rights of recreational fishermen, the health of the Chesapeake Bay and the opportunity to support activities that enhance the overall marine environment.
CBL is located where the Patuxent River meets the Chesapeake Bay. For more than 90 years it has been a national leader in fisheries, estuarine ecology, environmental chemistry and toxicology. CBL is the oldest publicly supported marine laboratory on the East Coast. Some 2017 research highlights:
• Advising agencies on blue crab management to support the resurgence of blue crab in the Bay;
• Developing a citizen science program to understand dolphins in the Bay (Chesapeakedolphinwatch.org); and
• Monitoring water quality in Southern Maryland bays and creeks.