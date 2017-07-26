St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Incident Reports

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(July 26, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office =released the following incident reports.FATAL CRASH: On July 13, at 5:55 p.m., a 2010 Dodge Avenger being operated by Holly Anne Blankenship, of Mechanicsville, attempted to cross northbound Three Notch Road in the area of New Market Turner Road when the motor vehicle failed to yield-right-of way and was struck by a 2015 Dodge Durango being operated by a 60-year-old male of Waldorf. The Blankenship was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center where she was initially in critical condition, but later succumbed to her injuries. The operator of the Dodge Durango was not transported from the scene for medical attention.BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a shed in the 21000 block of Esquire Court in Lexington Park and stole property. Corporal M. Worrey is investigating the case. CASE#36830-17BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: During the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a motor vehicle and stole cash in the 23000 block of Rosewood Court in Lexington Park. Corporal D. Corcoran is investigating the case. CASE#36830-17BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole cash in the 24000 block of Half Pone Point Road in Hollywood. Corporal D. Snyder is investigating the case. CASE#36851-17BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: During the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle in the 22000 block of Slyvan Way in Lexington Park. Corporal Reppel is investigating the case. CASE# 37363-17ATTEMPTED BURGLARY: Over the weekend, unknown suspect(s) attempted to gain entry into an empty shed in the 46000 block of Carver School Boulevard in Lexington Park. Deputy D. Smith is investigating the case. CASE#37508-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence in the 48000 block of Spinaker Circle in Lexington Park and caused damage. Deputy P. Henry is investigating the case. CASE# 37581-17ASSIST OTHER AGENCY: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted the Maryland State Police with the apprehension of a suspect who attempted to flee the Town Creek Area. The Maryland State Police charged the suspect. Case#37686-17BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property in the 21000 block of Rosewood Terrace in Lexington Park. Deputy First Class J. Maguire is investigating the case. CASE#37741THEFT, RECOVERED PROPERTY: A trailer stolen from the Harry Lundenberg School was located near Lancaster Park. Corporal M. Worrey is investigating and Deputy First Class S. Tirpak recovered the trailer.THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) stole a victim's registration plate sometime between 7/17/2017 and 7/21/2017 in the 20000 block of Chingville Road in Leonardtown. Deputy S. Bowie is investigating the case. CASE#38351-17THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) stole an empty beverage container from Corner Liquors in Lexington Park. DFC J. Maguire is investigating the case. CASE#38352-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) attempted to force entry into a residence in the 21000 block of Manon Way in Lexington Park. No entry was made and Deputy P. Henry is investigating the case. CASE#38765-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered an unsecured shed and stole property in the 21000 block of Garfield Street in Great Mills. DFC. R. Steinbach is investigating the case. CASE#38783-17COUNTERFEIT COMPLAINT: An individual attempted to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at Cadillac Jacks on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. DFC Beyer is investigating the case. CASE#39008-17BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: During the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property in the 23000 block of Esperanza Drive in Lexington Park. Deputy Siciliano is investigating the case. CASE# 39194-17BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Sometime during the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property in the 21000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Deputy Bush is investigating the case. CASE# 39139-17BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: On July 18, 2017, unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle in the 27000 block of Point Lookout Road in Loveville. Corporal Flerlage is investigating the case. CASE#38982-17