Thomas Johnson Bridge Takes Backseat in State's Plans

HOLLYWOOD, Md.

(July 20, 2017)—State officials told local political and business leaders Tuesday that the Hogan Administration has committed about $14 billion for infrastructure construction projects around the state, but with $75 billion in needs it became plain that not all projects, even those that are critical to St. Mary's and Calvert counties, can be funded.Much of the discussion at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center in California flowed around two bridge replacement projects: the Harry W. Nice bridge that connects Charles County to Virginia and the Thomas Johnson Bridge that spans the Patuxent River.The Nice bridge has the priority, while the Johnson bridge project will continue to languish for perhaps another decade.When asked when construction of the new bridge would take place, Jim Ports, Deputy Chief of Operations for Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) said only that there was $15 million in design funding for the bridge."We're not there yet," Ports said. "Those decisions have not been made."Both Ports and Will Pines, director of Project Development for Maryland Transportation Authority, touted engineering changes that reduced the estimated initial cost of the Nice bridge replacement from $1.1 billion to $769 million.The Nice bridge project would expand the span to four lanes, two moving south and two moving north, and is projected to reduce the seasonal traffic jams that peak in the summer time, state officials said.But Del. Jerry Clark (R-Dist. 29C) asked what local leaders could do to re-prioritize improvements for the Johnson bridge project."You talk about seasonal traffic backups on the Harry Nice bridge but we experience everyday backups on the Thomas Johnson Bridge," Clark said. "We need to come up with some way to jumpstart that."Gary Hodge, Regional President of Policy Advisors, asked about efforts to fi nd partnerships to help fund the Nice bridge project, to help return money to Maryland for other projects."What's being done to leverage funds from the federal government and Virginia?" Hodge asked.State officials said they were "making headway" in getting funding from Virginia as a partner but reiterated that Maryland owns the entire bridge and the water up to the Virginia border.Some leaders in the room where skeptical about Maryland getting significant funding, from either Virginia or the federal government, to help defray costs for building the new Nice bridge.