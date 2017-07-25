Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

Deante Quesado Thomas, 23 of Waldorf.

LA PLATA, Md.

Torrance Fitzgerald Hillard, 30, of Waldorf.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(July 25, 2017)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.BURGLARY SUSPECT APPREHENDED: On July 23 at 9:53 p.m., Pfc. C. Gustafson was patrolling Pinefield Road in Waldorf when he heard a man yelling from the front yard of a house. The man told the officer an unknown male had just been inside his residence and fled upon being detected by the homeowner. The victim provided officers with a description of the male. Pfc. Gustafson checked the area and observed the suspect walk out from behind a fence in the victim's backyard. The suspect,, was apprehended. Upon searching the victim's property, officers found a freshly opened bottle of wine in the victim's front yard as well as a large CD case. The wine was stolen from the victim's house, and the CDs were stolen from the victim's car. Thomas was arrested and charged with burglary and theft.THEFT FROM AUTOS: Between July 23–July 24, unknown suspect(s) broke out a window of a car parked in the 5000 block of Damselfish Court in Waldorf and stole a wallet. The suspect(s) also entered two unlocked cars parked nearby and stole money. Officer C. Chamblee is investigating.THEFTS FROM AUTOS: On July 23 at 12:20 p.m., a report was made that unknown suspect(s) entered two unlocked cars in the 3100 block of Guilford Drive in Waldorf and money was stolen from each vehicle. Pfc. S. Cook is investigating.VANDALISM: On July 23 between 9:30 a.m.–6:00 p.m., unknown suspect(s) spray painted "LLA" and "HB" on a concrete wall in the 3000 block of Heathcote Road in Waldorf. The suspect(s) also spray painted "Long Live Aaron Aaron World" on a sidewalk. Pfc. S. Cook is investigating.BURGLARY: On July 22 between 12 a.m.–2 a.m., an unknown suspect stole a dirt bike and other items from a shed in the 15000 block of Hughesville Manor Drive in Hughesville. A witness observed a lone male pushing the dirt bike alongside the roadway, but did not call police because they did not know the bike had just been stolen. Pfc. C. Gustafson is investigating.THEFT FROM AUTO: On July 18 between 7:15 p.m.–8:30 p.m., unknown suspect(s) broke out a window of a car parked in the parking lot of the hiker biker trail on Middletown Road and stole a purse that was left on the floorboard of the vehicle. Sgt. M. Kaylor is investigating.HOMEOWNER'S DOG ALERTS WOMAN OF ATTEMPTED BURGLARY: On July 18 at 6 p.m., officers responded to a house in the 15000 block of Matthews Manor Road in Newburg for the report of a burglary in progress. Investigation showed the victim was entering her house when she heard her dog barking more than usual. As she entered, she noticed her dog looking through the sliding glass door, which faced the back yard. The woman opened the door to let the dog out, at which time she observed a male suspect in front of her detached shed with his back turned towards her. The man was holding a crow bar and trying to pry open a lock on the shed. The woman's dog ran out of the door and jumped on the suspect, causing him to fall. The woman said it appeared her dog bit the suspect severely in the buttocks. The suspect was able to run to a wooded area where he escaped. The suspect is described as a white male in his 50's, 5'7", fair skin, medium build, stringy blond hair, wearing a ball cap, red t-shirt, and jeans. He may have bite marks. Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call Pfc J. Campbell at (301) 932-2222.FOURTH DEGREE SEX OFFENSE: On July 18 at 10 p.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of Plaza Way in Waldorf for an assault. Investigation showed the victim had just left a grocery store when a male approached and asked for her phone number. The woman continued walking and as she approached her car, the suspect groped her. The man then fled on foot and the woman called police. Responding officers spotted the suspect nearby and as they approached, the suspect fled. After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was apprehended without further incident., was charged with fourth-degree sex offense. Pfc. J. Pogar is investigating.