Citizens Assume Leadership Roles in St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (July 25, 2017)—At their June 20 and 27 weekly business meetings, the Commissioners of St. Mary's County approved membership for the following citizens to various St. Mary's County Boards, Committees and Commissions to terms indicated as follows:
Note: The date represents the end of the term of appointment.
AGRICULTURE, SEAFOOD AND FORESTRY BOARD: Richard Polk (Partial Term) 12/31/2019
AIRPORT ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Eric Pratson 6/30/2020; Robert Lightstone 12/31/2019; Jimmy Hicks (Partial Term) 6/30/2019; Andre Swygert (Alternate) 12/31/2017
COMMISSION FOR WOMEN: Joanna Colvin (Reappointment) 6/30/2020; Mary Ludwig (Reappointment) 6/30/2020
COMMISSION ON AGING: Gregory Havens (Partial Term) 12/31/2017; Mary Novotny (Partial Term) 6/30/2018; Linda Fry (Reappointment) 6/30/2020; Gail Murdock (Reappointment) 6/30/2020
COMMISSION ON THE ENVIRONMENT: Thomas Brewer (Reappointment) 6/30/2021; James Hensley (Partial Term) 6/30/2018
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION: Tracy Harris (Reappointment) 6/30/2020
ETHICS COMMISSION: John Austerman (Reappointment) 6/30/2020
HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: Carol Moody 6/30/2020; Anibal Delgado 6/30/2020
HUMAN RELATIONS COMMITTEE: Joshua Brewster (Reappointment) 6/30/2021; Mary Fearns (Reappointment) 6/30/2021; Captain Steven Hall (Partial Term) 12/31/2018
METROPOLITAN COMMISSION TASK FORCE: Joseph Russell (Citizen Member) 12/31/2017; John Walters (Citizen Member) 12/31/2017
PLUMBING AND FUEL GAS BOARD: Daniel Garrison (Reappointment) 6/30/2020; Richard Montgomery (Reappointment) 6/30/2020
SOCIAL SERVICES BOARD: Rose Frederick (Reappointment) 6/30/2020; Annette Wood (Reappointment) 6/30/2020
SOIL CONSERVATION DISTRICT BOARD: Carl Dyson 6/30/2022
TRANSPORTATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE: James Andreacci (Reappointment) 6/30/2020
TRI-COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER: Diane Harris (Reappointment) 6/30/2021