 Citizens Assume Leadership Roles in St. Mary's Co.
Citizens Assume Leadership Roles in St. Mary's Co.

Posted on

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (July 25, 2017)—At their June 20 and 27 weekly business meetings, the Commissioners of St. Mary's County approved membership for the following citizens to various St. Mary's County Boards, Committees and Commissions to terms indicated as follows:

Note: The date represents the end of the term of appointment.

AGRICULTURE, SEAFOOD AND FORESTRY BOARD: Richard Polk (Partial Term) 12/31/2019

AIRPORT ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Eric Pratson 6/30/2020; Robert Lightstone 12/31/2019; Jimmy Hicks (Partial Term) 6/30/2019; Andre Swygert (Alternate) 12/31/2017

COMMISSION FOR WOMEN: Joanna Colvin (Reappointment) 6/30/2020; Mary Ludwig (Reappointment) 6/30/2020

COMMISSION ON AGING: Gregory Havens (Partial Term) 12/31/2017; Mary Novotny (Partial Term) 6/30/2018; Linda Fry (Reappointment) 6/30/2020; Gail Murdock (Reappointment) 6/30/2020

COMMISSION ON THE ENVIRONMENT: Thomas Brewer (Reappointment) 6/30/2021; James Hensley (Partial Term) 6/30/2018

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION: Tracy Harris (Reappointment) 6/30/2020

ETHICS COMMISSION: John Austerman (Reappointment) 6/30/2020

HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: Carol Moody 6/30/2020; Anibal Delgado 6/30/2020

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMITTEE: Joshua Brewster (Reappointment) 6/30/2021; Mary Fearns (Reappointment) 6/30/2021; Captain Steven Hall (Partial Term) 12/31/2018

METROPOLITAN COMMISSION TASK FORCE: Joseph Russell (Citizen Member) 12/31/2017; John Walters (Citizen Member) 12/31/2017

PLUMBING AND FUEL GAS BOARD: Daniel Garrison (Reappointment) 6/30/2020; Richard Montgomery (Reappointment) 6/30/2020

SOCIAL SERVICES BOARD: Rose Frederick (Reappointment) 6/30/2020; Annette Wood (Reappointment) 6/30/2020

SOIL CONSERVATION DISTRICT BOARD: Carl Dyson 6/30/2022

TRANSPORTATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE: James Andreacci (Reappointment) 6/30/2020

TRI-COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER: Diane Harris (Reappointment) 6/30/2021
