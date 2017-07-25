Citizens Assume Leadership Roles in St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (July 25, 2017)—At their June 20 and 27 weekly business meetings, the Commissioners of St. Mary's County approved membership for the following citizens to various St. Mary's County Boards, Committees and Commissions to terms indicated as follows:



Note: The date represents the end of the term of appointment.



AGRICULTURE, SEAFOOD AND FORESTRY BOARD: Richard Polk (Partial Term) 12/31/2019



AIRPORT ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Eric Pratson 6/30/2020; Robert Lightstone 12/31/2019; Jimmy Hicks (Partial Term) 6/30/2019; Andre Swygert (Alternate) 12/31/2017



COMMISSION FOR WOMEN: Joanna Colvin (Reappointment) 6/30/2020; Mary Ludwig (Reappointment) 6/30/2020



COMMISSION ON AGING: Gregory Havens (Partial Term) 12/31/2017; Mary Novotny (Partial Term) 6/30/2018; Linda Fry (Reappointment) 6/30/2020; Gail Murdock (Reappointment) 6/30/2020



COMMISSION ON THE ENVIRONMENT: Thomas Brewer (Reappointment) 6/30/2021; James Hensley (Partial Term) 6/30/2018



ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION: Tracy Harris (Reappointment) 6/30/2020



ETHICS COMMISSION: John Austerman (Reappointment) 6/30/2020



HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: Carol Moody 6/30/2020; Anibal Delgado 6/30/2020



HUMAN RELATIONS COMMITTEE: Joshua Brewster (Reappointment) 6/30/2021; Mary Fearns (Reappointment) 6/30/2021; Captain Steven Hall (Partial Term) 12/31/2018



METROPOLITAN COMMISSION TASK FORCE: Joseph Russell (Citizen Member) 12/31/2017; John Walters (Citizen Member) 12/31/2017



PLUMBING AND FUEL GAS BOARD: Daniel Garrison (Reappointment) 6/30/2020; Richard Montgomery (Reappointment) 6/30/2020



SOCIAL SERVICES BOARD: Rose Frederick (Reappointment) 6/30/2020; Annette Wood (Reappointment) 6/30/2020



SOIL CONSERVATION DISTRICT BOARD: Carl Dyson 6/30/2022



TRANSPORTATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE: James Andreacci (Reappointment) 6/30/2020



TRI-COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER: Diane Harris (Reappointment) 6/30/2021