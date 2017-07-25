St. Mary's Co. Gov. News Briefs

The Commissioners of St. Mary's County have selected John Deatrick Public Works and Transportation Director.
The Commissioners of St. Mary's County have selected John Deatrick Public Works and Transportation Director.
Mr. Deatrick comes to St. Mary's County from the City of Cincinnati where he served as Project Executive for the Cincinnati Streetcar implementation between 2013 and 2016. From 2008 until 2013, he was Cincinnati's Project Executive for the Central Riverfront Redevelopment Project.
Closer to home Mr. Deatrick has worked for Jacobs Engineering in Arlington, Virginia as Capital Region Program Manager for Highways and served as the Deputy Director and Chief Engineer for the District of Columbia's Department of Transportation.
While in the Nation's Capital, he worked on a number of high profile, award winning projects, including the implementation of the Anacostia Waterfront Initiative Transportation Plan, the South Capitol Corridor and public improvements for Nationals Park.
John holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Maryland, is a licensed Professional Engineer in multiple states, a Certified Planner and Certified Sustainability Professional. Mr. Deatrick is also a Navy veteran.
"We welcome Mr. Deatrick to St. Mary's County," said Commissioner President Randy Guy. "His vast experience and wealth of knowledge will be a great fit as he leads our Public Works and Transportation department."
Mr. Deatrick's appointment is effective August 7.
Moody's Issues Annual Financial Update for St. Mary's County
Aa2 bond rating maintained
Moody's Investors Service issued its annual comment regarding the financial health of St. Mary's County Government.
The report, which ends with the FY2016 year, notes the county's credit position as "very strong" with its Aa2 rating matching the media rating for counties across the US similarly rated Aa2. It notes credit factors favorable to the county as a healthy financial position, strong socioeconomic profile with an extensive tax base and negligible debt. The county's finances are deemed "very solid" and in line within its Aa2 rating.
Other county financial highlights include:
• Very healthy economy and tax base
• Low debt liability and modest credit strength
• Low pension liability
• Strong management of finances
"This is yet another piece of good financial news for St. Mary's County," said Commissioner President Randy Guy. "Strong revenues and low debt has been the county's recipe for success. We intend to stay the course and anticipate that our financial picture will continue to get brighter in future years.
To view the full report, go to: www.stmarysmd.com/docs/Moodys%20Annual%20Comment%20on%20SMC.pdf
Notice of Public Meeting: St. Mary's County Metropolitan Commission and Commissioners of St. Mary's County: Task Force—Proposed Amendments to Chapter 113 of Code of St. Mary's County
Notice is hereby given that Public Meetings will take place the following dates:
July 19, August 2, August 16, September 6, September 20, October 4 and October 18, 2017 from 4–7 p.m. in the Main Meeting Room, St. Mary's County Metropolitan Commission office located at 23121 Camden Way, California, Maryland, 20619.
The purpose of the Task Force meeting is to discuss proposed amendments to the St. Mary's County Code Chapter 113. The Task Force will present recommendations to the Commissioners of St. Mary's County, the Board of the St. Mary's County Metropolitan Commission, individually and jointly, as well as to the St. Mary's County Legislative Delegation for consideration in preparation for the 2018 Legislative Session. Please note the meeting may include a closed session, pursuant to the Local Government Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland, §9-512.
Anyone interested in further information concerning this meeting should contact Kelly Jarboe, at kjarboe@metcom.org or 301-737-7400 ext. 225, for cancellations and/or changes. Any changes to the meeting schedule will be posted at www.metcom.org.