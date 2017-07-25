MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(July 25, 2017)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On 7/22/17 at 5:22 am, Trooper First Class Rucker responded to Calvert Memorial Hospital in Prince Frederick for a reported disorderly subject.was found to be extremely intoxicated and disorderly. He was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLE: On 7/22/17 at 2:10 pm, Trooper First Class Davis received a complaint of a theft from a motor vehicle in the 1000 block of Childress Court in Lusby. The victim reported a window in the vehicle had been forced down and several items had been removed from the vehicle. Fingerprints were able to be obtained and have been forwarded to the Crime Lab for analysis. Investigation continues.Leroy Warren, 49, of Washington, DC, arrested on 07/21/17 @ 11:37 pm by TFC S. CasarellaDesmond L. Sloan, 31, of Norfolk, Va., arrested on 07/22/17 @ 03:12 am by TFC N. RuckerMichael Robinson, 60, of Washington, DC, arrested on 07/22/17 @ 12:00 am by TPR. P. KaitzTerry E. Williams, 52, of Waldorf, arrested on 07/22/17 @ 11:19 pm by TFC N. Rucker