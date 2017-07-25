Victim Sues Driver in 2016 Mechanicsville Crash

HOLLYWOOD, Md.

(July 20, 2017)—A Mechanicsville man, along with his wife and two others, who were severely injured in car crash in October of 2016 is suing the alleged at-fault driver, citing her reckless conduct, while accusing her of being under the influence of either alcohol or drugs at the time.Christopher Kalnasy has filed a civil suit in Circuit Court against Victoria Gellings who crashed her car into a truck in which Kalnasy and his wife Angela Kalnasy, Katelyn Kalnasy and Mike Flores were stopped at the intersection of Mechanicsville and Three Notch Road October 8 as they were on their way to a party.Both Christopher and Angela Kalnasy were ejected from the truck's back seat and suffered life-threatening injuries from the crash.In his suit Kalnasy claims he suffered permanent and debilitating injuries to his spine, back, limbs, head, abdomen and organs.His wife Angela Kalnasy was in a coma for three months due to injuries sustained in the accident; both had to undergo multiple surgeries and are still recovering from the crash.Angela Kalnasy was just recently released from hospital care and returned home.Kalnasy is suing Gellings for $75,000 as well as his insurance provider, GEICO, for $250,000, claiming they have refused to honor a policy Kalnasy held in case he was involved in a collision with an under-insured driver.In his court filings Kalnasy stated that Gellings insurance was not enough to cover the near half-million in medical expenses both the Kalnasys have incurred.According to reports from the sheriff's office immediately after the crash, Gellings was traveling southbound on Three Notch Road when "for unknown reasons" her car left the roadway, driving off-road until she came to Mechanicsville Road and collided with the truck carrying the four-person party, which was stopped at a red light.Gellings was never charged for the incident, nor was it proved she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol according to police reports and court documents.