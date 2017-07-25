Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(July 25, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor modification P00030 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable contract (N00421-16-C-0048) to exercise an option for engineering and technical services in support of the Navy and the governments of Australia, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Norway, Spain, and Denmark. Services to be provided include systems engineering management, air/ship integration, systems safety, mass properties, survivability, manufacturing and quality, reliability and maintainability, electromagnetic environmental effects, anti-tamper, and mission engineering and interoperability. These efforts are focused across a broad business base comprised of integrated program teams, externally directed teams and enterprise teams, which support all Naval Air programs. Work will be performed at the Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River, Maryland (98 percent); NAS Jacksonville, Florida (1.4 percent); and the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina (.6 percent), and is expected to be complete by April 2018. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation; 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy); 2017 weapons procurement (Navy); 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy); 2017 working capital funds (Navy); 2017 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $13,226,808 are being obligated at time of award, $695,144 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchase for the Navy ($29,772,784; 97.10 percent); and the governments of Japan ($407,804; 1.33 percent); Australia ($265,839; 0.867 percent); Saudi Arabia ($107,317; 0.35 percent); Denmark ($76,655; 0.25 percent); Norway ($22,383; 0.073 percent); and Spain ($9,199; 0.03 percent); and under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001917F4001 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0019) in support of the Navy and the government of Australia. This order provides for non-recurring efforts required to modify, test, and qualify the MH60R/S avionics smart multi-function display (SMFD); common avionics multi-function display (CAMFD); and control display unit (CDU) weapons replaceable assembly to address diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages. This order also provides for the procurement of eight SMFD test assets, seven CAMFD test assets, and seven CDU test assets. Work will be performed in Owego, New York, and is expected to be completed in November 2019. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $13,020,974 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Navy ($11,034,212; 85 percent); and the government of Australia ($1,986,762; 15 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00003 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-17-C-0045) for recurring logistics support and sustainment services for F-35 Lightning II aircraft in support of the government of Israel under the Foreign Military Sales program. Sustainment services to be provided include ground maintenance, action request resolution, depot activation activities, Automatic Logistics Information System, operations and maintenance, reliability, maintainability, and health management implementation and support, supply chain management, and activities to provide and support pilot and maintainer initial training. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (70 percent); Greenville, South Carolina (25 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2017. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $8,002,763 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.