Dragster Crashes at MIR Sunday; Driver Dead

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. (July 24, 2017)—On Sunday at approximately 8:02 pm, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office responded to the Maryland International Raceway in Mechanicsville for a reported crash on the drag strip.



The investigation revealed that the driver, Thomas Albert Dunford, age 60, of Tazewell, Virginia was participating in a race at the track. For unknown reasons, it appears he failed to activate his breaks or parachute causing the dragster to travel through the sandpit, water barrels, and into the trees at the end of the track.



Medical emergency personnel pronounced Dunford deceased at the scene.



The Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.



Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has additional information is asked to contact Corporal Brian Connelly at 301-863-4816, ext. *1456 or by email, Brian.Connelly@stmarysmd.com.