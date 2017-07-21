James F. Di Misa Appointed as CSM Trustee

James F. Di Misa.

WALDORF, Md.

(July 20, 2017)—Community Bank of the Chesapeake announced James F. Di Misa, EVP, Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan as College of Southern Maryland's (CSM) Trustee, effective July 1, 2017. Mr. Di Misa replaced Michael L. Middleton, who served the past ten years as Trustee."I am humbled to serve in the capacity of Trustee for CSM. The many contributions the College makes through its commitment to quality education and cultural and economic development make an immense impact to our communities," said Mr. Di Misa. "I recognize this position carries significant responsibilities and I feel privileged to see it through."Mr. Di Misa joined Community Bank of the Chesapeake in 2005 and has over 30 years of banking experience. Prior to joining Community Bank, he was Executive Vice President for Mercantile Southern Maryland Bank. Mr. Di Misa earned his Associates of Arts degree from the College of Southern Maryland, earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from George Mason University and received his Master of Business Administration from Mount St. Mary's College. He also holds a Stonier Graduate School of Banking degree from the University of Delaware.Mr. Di Misa is actively involved in the community. He is the current Chairman of the Charles County Rotary Scholarships Program, Board Member for the Town of La Plata Ethics Commission, past President and Founder of the La Plata Business Association, past Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Maryland Bankers School and Governor Appointment (2008-2014) to the Tri-County Workforce Investment Board.The College of Southern Maryland's Board of Trustees provides leadership and direction for the college's mission and policies to be successfully implemented. CSM's mission is to "help their students and community meet the challenges of individual, social and global changes." CSM Board Members are appointed by the Governor, for a five-year term, representing Charles, St. Mary's and Calvert County equally.