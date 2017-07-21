Jughead Liquors Clerk Cited for Selling Alcohol to a Minor

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (July 21, 2017)—In response to complaints received by the St. Mary's County Alcohol Beverage Board, the sheriff's office conducted an alcohol enforcement operation at Jughead Liquors, located in the 45000 block of Alton Lane in California.



Police sent an underage buyer into the business who returned a short time later with alcohol, according to the sheriff's office. A description of the clerk who sold the alcohol to the underage informant was given to the investigating deputy.



The clerk was identified as Donna Carol McMurray, age 58, of Great Mills. Upon contacting McMurray, the deputy detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath. As a result of the investigation, the store was closed for business.



McMurray was subsequently issued a criminal citation for the sale of an alcoholic beverage to an individual under the age of 21 years old and additional charges are pending a review with the alcohol beverage board.



Jughead Liquors is a legal trade name for WE R7, LLC which is owned by Ajit Singh of Canna Court in California, according to a trade name application filed with the state of Maryland in 2016.