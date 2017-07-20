Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON (July 20, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities.
Contracts for July 14, 2017
Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a not-to-exceed $9,222,000 modification to a previously awarded advance acquisition contract (N00019-17-C-0001) for additional long-lead material and parts in support of the low-rate initial production Lots 12, 13, and 14 F-35 Lightning II aircraft for the government of the Netherlands. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (30 percent); El Segundo, California (25 percent); Warton, UK (20 percent); Orlando, Florida (10 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5 percent); Nagoya, Japan (5 percent); and Baltimore, Maryland (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2019. International partner funds in the amount of $9,222,000 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.
Contracts for July 20, 2017
Hydroid Inc., Pocasset, Massachusetts, is being awarded a $27,279,291 modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-14-D-0001) for additional engineering services and technical expertise for the development, testing and installation of pre-planned product improvements for the Mk 18 family of unmanned underwater vehicle systems. Work will be performed in Pocasset, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by November 2018. No additional funds are being obligated at the time of this action. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity.