Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(July 20, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awarded a not-to-exceedmodification to a previously awarded advance acquisition contract (N00019-17-C-0001) for additional long-lead material and parts in support of the low-rate initial production Lots 12, 13, and 14 F-35 Lightning II aircraft for the government of the Netherlands. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (30 percent); El Segundo, California (25 percent); Warton, UK (20 percent); Orlando, Florida (10 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5 percent); Nagoya, Japan (5 percent); and Baltimore, Maryland (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2019. International partner funds in the amount of $9,222,000 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded amodification to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-14-D-0001) for additional engineering services and technical expertise for the development, testing and installation of pre-planned product improvements for the Mk 18 family of unmanned underwater vehicle systems. Work will be performed in Pocasset, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by November 2018. No additional funds are being obligated at the time of this action. The, is the contracting activity.