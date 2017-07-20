Mechanicsville Man Arrested in Connection with Road Rage Shooting Near D.C.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (July 20, 2017)—The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on the Eisenhower Connector near the 495 off-ramp on Wednesday, July 19.



At approximately 7:56 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting. The initial investigation has shown that a "road rage" incident occurred between the occupants of two vehicles. The driver of one vehicle shot at the occupants of a second vehicle. Officers located an injured female, 33, of Bladensburg, Md., at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. She was transported to an area hospital and remains in stable condition. The second occupant of the victim vehicle was an adult male who was not injured.



Ernest Stickell, 59, Mechanicsville, Md., has been charged with Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. Stickell was taken into custody by the Maryland State Police Wednesday afternoon.



The Alexandria Police Department thanked the Maryland State Police, Virginia State Police, St. Mary's Sheriff's Office, and Fairfax County Police Department for their assistance with this investigation.