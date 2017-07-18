CSM Signs Five to Women's Softball Team for 2018 Season

CITY, Md. (July 18, 2017)—The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) signed five players June 21 to the 2018 Women's Softball team.
They are Alyssa Case, pitcher/infielder/outfielder (Bishop McNamara High School); Kailey Cannon, infielder (Huntingtown High School); Michaela Guy, catcher (St. Mary's Ryken High School); Haylee McClanahan, catcher/infielder (Patuxent High School); and Lindsey Wood, pitcher/infielder (Leonardtown High School).
Head Coach Jim Cleary will return for his seventh season with the Hawks and his fifth season as head coach. Assistant coach is Bill Hitte.
"Signing these five young ladies was a pure delight," Cleary said. "They will be great addition to our program and will help replace the sophomores we are losing from last season."
The Hawks finished the 2017 season 25-13, which was their best record in the last five years. Cleary believes the 2018 season is also looking good for the team. "We have a very strong recruiting class coming in for the 2018 season. We will have solid players in every position, plus players that will allow us to play through times when key players are injured. The incoming class will mesh well with our returning players and fit perfectly into our team culture of 'We Before Me.' The incoming class are all very strong academically and we are looking forward to a great 2018 season," he said.
To view a gallery of photos from this and other Hawks summer signing events, visit csmphoto.zenfolio.com/17summersignings.
For more on women's softball at CSM, visit athletics.csmd.edu/sports/sball/index.