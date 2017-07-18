55 Couples Apply for Marriage License in St. Mary's Co. in June

Search

Current Stories PSAs Forum Discussions

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (July 18, 2017)—The following couples applied for a marriage license with the St. Mary's County Circuit Court in Leonardtown in June 2017.



June 1, 2017



Robert Barrett Thurber, 37, Waldorf and Jessica Mae Grow, 33, Waldorf.



June 2, 2017



Kayla Noel Anderson, 23, Huntingtown and Gavin Eugene Ellenwood, 24, Huntingtown.



Destiny Dominique Washington, 23, Mechanicsville and Evan Thomas Jenkins, 28, Mechanicsville.



Amy Jewell Andriani, 31, La Plata and Joshua Benjamin Willey, 30, La Plata.



Joshua Michael Crump, 21, Patuxent River and Angela Minh, 20, Patuxent River.



June 5, 2017



Wanda Denise Owens, 50, Hollywood and Jeffrey Kyle Snavely, 53, Hollywood.



Robert Clements Newton, Jr., 23, Mechanicsville and Mary Gabrielle Garner, 22, Mechanicsville.



Monica Julia Weekley, 23, Mechanicsville and Brandon Tyler Bean, 22, Mechanicsville.



June 6, 2017



Shanaye Crystal Sollers, 25, Lexington Park and Desmond Nicholas Fitzgerald, 23, Lexington Park.



Raymond Joseph Hayes, Jr., 23, Lusby and Dana Michelle Lafaive, 22, Lusby.



Jennifer Anne Tolson, 30, Baltimore and Dylan Thomas Cole, 29, Baltimore.



Ashley Nicole Spittle, 28, Lusby and Steven James Baltz, Jr., 29, Lusby.



Leigh Daniel Stachowski, 30, California and Divine Marie Gernand, 25, Claifornia.



Joshua David Flynn, 18, Hollywood and Makaya Nicole Ollom, 17, Leonardtown.



June 7, 2017



Mithra Hope Alahverdizadeh, 29, California and George Wesley Uhall, 32, California.



Natalie Renee Adams, 24, California and Stephen Gregory Maack, 24, California.



June 8, 2017



Bebelyn De Luna, 29, Hughesville and Kayla Sue Byrd, 26, Hughesville.



Judith Lynne Sellner, 29, Silver Spring and Phlip Barry Varady, III, 29, Silver Spring.



June 9, 2017



Brandon Girard Allen, 29, Lexington Park and Latasha Renee Armstrong, 28, Lexington Park.



Andrew Michael Mcgowan, 29, Baltimore and Lucia Marie Randazzo, 28, Baltimore.



Lekika Monique Shurbrooks, 35, Lexington Park and Chaz Lamar Gray, 36, Lexington Park.



Elizabeth Gray Gutting, 39, Baltimore and Derek Anthony Hickok, 39, Baltimore.



June 12, 2017



Trent Alan Mckee, 24, Mechanicsville and Ashley Lauren Persing, 25, Waldorf.



Keri Lynn Kettles, 29, Mechanicsville and Daniel Steven Martin, 27, Waldorf.



June 13, 2017



Daniel Joseph Guilbeault, 38, Washington, DC and Christopher Bennett Zimmerman, 36, Washington, DC.



Harrison Pierce Wilbanks, 24, Hollywood and Kaitlyn Nicole Aronhalt, 20, Hollywood.



James Howard Rawlings, 42, Reisterstown and Brenda Lee Williams, 44, White Plains.



June 14, 2017



Megan Lynn Deming, 30, Bryans Road and Malcolm Richardson, 32, Bryans Road.



Rodney Dwyne Jones, 51, Clinton and Yolanda Regina Jackson, 48, Great Mills.



Julia Elyse Himmelreich, 26, Annapolis and Timothy Carl Schulz, 30, Annapolis.



Liquincious Yvonne Cuthbert, 36, Waldorf and Shelita De'cole Williams, 35, Waldorf.



Elizabeth Nicolle Pletsch, 22, Owings and Dylan Robert Sidney, 20, La Plata.



Stacey Marie Howe, 28, Bushwood and Carroll Benjamin Farrell, Jr., 36, Bushwood.



June 16, 2017



Corey Alexander Jones, 20, Great Mills and Morgan Taylor Murphy, 23, Piney Point.



Eric Paul Joy, 29, Hollywood and Samantha Kelly Marvel, 29, Hollywood.



June 19, 2017



Brittany Nicolle Anthony, 23, Park Hall and Ricky Edward Dorrell, Jr., 24, Piney Point.



Joseph Mark Rudiger, 26, Annapolis and Natalie Marie Spuler, 22, Millersville.



Cale Matthew Benefield, 21, Hollywod and Jacqueline Cle Vukmer, 20, Leonardtown.



Daniel Thomas Prevost, 25, Mechanicsville and Jocelyn Amy Piessner, 23, Mechanicsville.



Amber Lynn Jones, 26, Leonardtown and Dale Albert Hall, Jr., 28, Leonardtown.



June 21, 2017



Jonathan David Powell, 25, Bronx, NY and Karen Valle Cantarey, 27, Bronx, NY.



Melissa Stumm, 36, Great Mills and Sergio Rashaad Rice, 35, Hollywood.



Elizabeth Beryl Pinkus, 24, Wilmington, Delaware and Benjamin James Baker, 25, Wilmington, Delaware.



June 22, 2017



Katie Jo Currie, 26, Leonardtown and James Maguire Mattingly, Iv, 36, Leonardtown.



Jordan Matthew Weitzman, 32, Washington, DC and Emily Olver Brannon, 29, Washington, DC.



June 23, 2017



Ashley Meagan Garrison, 26, California and Jonathan Ray Knott, 27, California.



Brittney Nicole Dudding, 29, Lexington Park and Deontre Dwayne Bradshaw, 29, Lexington Park.



Jeremy Scott Dean, 41, Lexington Park and Yoko Freels, 41, Lexington Park.



Joshua Kevin Oezer, 34, Great Mills and Jennifer Lee Digges, 34, Great Mills.



June 27, 2017



Rebekah Lindsay Posey, 27, Philippi, West Virginia and Robert John Palmer, 30, Philippi, West Virginia.



June 28, 2017



Cloris Michelle Shade, 42, Callaway and John Keith Stewart, 43, Great Mills.



Alisson Elizabeth Brieske, 31, Riverdale and Benjamin Lewis Legow, 32, Riverdale.



June 29, 2017



Steven Michael Guyer, 27, Waldorf and Kimberly Ann Rich, 26, Waldorf.



Fatmata Bash Koroma, 43, Silver Spring and Alseny Ben Bangoura, 53, Silver Spring.



Timothy Ross Thomas, 32, Colonial Beach, Va. and Whitney Shamia Brooks, 28, Colonial Beach, Va.



For information on how to obtain a marriage license in So. Maryland, visit (July 18, 2017)—The following couples applied for a marriage license with the St. Mary's County Circuit Court in Leonardtown in June 2017.Robert Barrett Thurber, 37, Waldorf and Jessica Mae Grow, 33, Waldorf.Kayla Noel Anderson, 23, Huntingtown and Gavin Eugene Ellenwood, 24, Huntingtown.Destiny Dominique Washington, 23, Mechanicsville and Evan Thomas Jenkins, 28, Mechanicsville.Amy Jewell Andriani, 31, La Plata and Joshua Benjamin Willey, 30, La Plata.Joshua Michael Crump, 21, Patuxent River and Angela Minh, 20, Patuxent River.Wanda Denise Owens, 50, Hollywood and Jeffrey Kyle Snavely, 53, Hollywood.Robert Clements Newton, Jr., 23, Mechanicsville and Mary Gabrielle Garner, 22, Mechanicsville.Monica Julia Weekley, 23, Mechanicsville and Brandon Tyler Bean, 22, Mechanicsville.Shanaye Crystal Sollers, 25, Lexington Park and Desmond Nicholas Fitzgerald, 23, Lexington Park.Raymond Joseph Hayes, Jr., 23, Lusby and Dana Michelle Lafaive, 22, Lusby.Jennifer Anne Tolson, 30, Baltimore and Dylan Thomas Cole, 29, Baltimore.Ashley Nicole Spittle, 28, Lusby and Steven James Baltz, Jr., 29, Lusby.Leigh Daniel Stachowski, 30, California and Divine Marie Gernand, 25, Claifornia.Joshua David Flynn, 18, Hollywood and Makaya Nicole Ollom, 17, Leonardtown.Mithra Hope Alahverdizadeh, 29, California and George Wesley Uhall, 32, California.Natalie Renee Adams, 24, California and Stephen Gregory Maack, 24, California.Bebelyn De Luna, 29, Hughesville and Kayla Sue Byrd, 26, Hughesville.Judith Lynne Sellner, 29, Silver Spring and Phlip Barry Varady, III, 29, Silver Spring.Brandon Girard Allen, 29, Lexington Park and Latasha Renee Armstrong, 28, Lexington Park.Andrew Michael Mcgowan, 29, Baltimore and Lucia Marie Randazzo, 28, Baltimore.Lekika Monique Shurbrooks, 35, Lexington Park and Chaz Lamar Gray, 36, Lexington Park.Elizabeth Gray Gutting, 39, Baltimore and Derek Anthony Hickok, 39, Baltimore.Trent Alan Mckee, 24, Mechanicsville and Ashley Lauren Persing, 25, Waldorf.Keri Lynn Kettles, 29, Mechanicsville and Daniel Steven Martin, 27, Waldorf.Daniel Joseph Guilbeault, 38, Washington, DC and Christopher Bennett Zimmerman, 36, Washington, DC.Harrison Pierce Wilbanks, 24, Hollywood and Kaitlyn Nicole Aronhalt, 20, Hollywood.James Howard Rawlings, 42, Reisterstown and Brenda Lee Williams, 44, White Plains.Megan Lynn Deming, 30, Bryans Road and Malcolm Richardson, 32, Bryans Road.Rodney Dwyne Jones, 51, Clinton and Yolanda Regina Jackson, 48, Great Mills.Julia Elyse Himmelreich, 26, Annapolis and Timothy Carl Schulz, 30, Annapolis.Liquincious Yvonne Cuthbert, 36, Waldorf and Shelita De'cole Williams, 35, Waldorf.Elizabeth Nicolle Pletsch, 22, Owings and Dylan Robert Sidney, 20, La Plata.Stacey Marie Howe, 28, Bushwood and Carroll Benjamin Farrell, Jr., 36, Bushwood.Corey Alexander Jones, 20, Great Mills and Morgan Taylor Murphy, 23, Piney Point.Eric Paul Joy, 29, Hollywood and Samantha Kelly Marvel, 29, Hollywood.Brittany Nicolle Anthony, 23, Park Hall and Ricky Edward Dorrell, Jr., 24, Piney Point.Joseph Mark Rudiger, 26, Annapolis and Natalie Marie Spuler, 22, Millersville.Cale Matthew Benefield, 21, Hollywod and Jacqueline Cle Vukmer, 20, Leonardtown.Daniel Thomas Prevost, 25, Mechanicsville and Jocelyn Amy Piessner, 23, Mechanicsville.Amber Lynn Jones, 26, Leonardtown and Dale Albert Hall, Jr., 28, Leonardtown.Jonathan David Powell, 25, Bronx, NY and Karen Valle Cantarey, 27, Bronx, NY.Melissa Stumm, 36, Great Mills and Sergio Rashaad Rice, 35, Hollywood.Elizabeth Beryl Pinkus, 24, Wilmington, Delaware and Benjamin James Baker, 25, Wilmington, Delaware.Katie Jo Currie, 26, Leonardtown and James Maguire Mattingly, Iv, 36, Leonardtown.Jordan Matthew Weitzman, 32, Washington, DC and Emily Olver Brannon, 29, Washington, DC.Ashley Meagan Garrison, 26, California and Jonathan Ray Knott, 27, California.Brittney Nicole Dudding, 29, Lexington Park and Deontre Dwayne Bradshaw, 29, Lexington Park.Jeremy Scott Dean, 41, Lexington Park and Yoko Freels, 41, Lexington Park.Joshua Kevin Oezer, 34, Great Mills and Jennifer Lee Digges, 34, Great Mills.Rebekah Lindsay Posey, 27, Philippi, West Virginia and Robert John Palmer, 30, Philippi, West Virginia.Cloris Michelle Shade, 42, Callaway and John Keith Stewart, 43, Great Mills.Alisson Elizabeth Brieske, 31, Riverdale and Benjamin Lewis Legow, 32, Riverdale.Steven Michael Guyer, 27, Waldorf and Kimberly Ann Rich, 26, Waldorf.Fatmata Bash Koroma, 43, Silver Spring and Alseny Ben Bangoura, 53, Silver Spring.Timothy Ross Thomas, 32, Colonial Beach, Va. and Whitney Shamia Brooks, 28, Colonial Beach, Va.For information on how to obtain a marriage license in So. Maryland, visit somd.com/announcements/weddings/MarriageLicense.php . To see who has already tied the knot, visit somd.com/announcements/weddings/ More News Comments Discuss in Forums Reader Comments Appear Below the Advertisement Sponsored Content Featured Sponsor Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A.

The Golden Rule Funeral Home, serving all of Southern Maryland. The Golden Rule Funeral Home, serving all of Southern Maryland. Follow SoMd HL News Other News Sections