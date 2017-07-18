St. Mary's College of Md. News Briefs

River Concert Series Presents Music-filled Finale Weekend: Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22
The popular River Concert Series, which takes place each summer at St. Mary's College of Maryland overlooking the St. Mary's River, comes to a close on Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22. The two-day finale features not only concerts on the main stage at 7 p.m., located on the college's townhouse greens, but also afternoon performances at St. Mary's Hall.
According to Music Director of the Chesapeake Orchestra and St. Mary's College Professor of Music Jeffrey Silberschlag, "St. Mary's College and the Chesapeake Orchestra offer these additional concerts to enrich the weekend's offerings for local community members and music lovers, as well as for those visiting from out of town."
River Concert Series Main Stage on Townhouse Green:
Friday, July 21, The Roaring Twenties Redux!, features celebrated pianist Jeffrey Chappell, who joins the Chesapeake Orchestra for the music of Gershwin, Cole Porter and other Jazz-age hits.
Saturday, July 22, The DNA of It! offers a mix of blues, gospel, ragtime and jazz, for the final night celebration of the River Concert Series. Performers include Irvin Peterson, Adolph Wright & Multiplicity, The James Sisters, Don Stapleson, Roy Johnson, plus Sherri Fenwick and the Southern Maryland Gospel Choir.
Tributary Recital Series at St. Mary's Hall:
Friday, July 21, 5 p.m., The Spirit of Jazz & Democracy, a program of freestyle jazz that features a performance by Paul F. Murphy (drums) and Larry Willis (piano), with guest performances by poet Jere Carroll and Dominic Fragman on drums.
Saturday, July 22, 2 p.m., Don Stapleson & "Clazzical" present a program of crossover jazz making it accessible to music lovers of all kinds. The concert is described as a juxtaposition of jazz treatments against iconic classical melodies.
Sunday, July 23, 1:30 p.m., renowned violinist and Chesapeake Orchestra Concertmaster Jose Cueto, along with Nancy Roldan on piano, present a program of Argentine and tango music sure to entertain and energize the audience.
Annual Governor's Cup Yacht Race Sets Sail August 4
St. Mary's College of Maryland's highly anticipated Governor's Cup Yacht Race, scheduled for August 4 - 6, is open for registration.
This year marks the 44th running of the oldest and longest overnight race on the Chesapeake Bay. The race starts from Maryland's current capital city in Annapolis to its first capital city in St. Mary's City. Simultaneously, Potomac Leg sailors start at Dahlgren and Southern Leg sailors start at Fishing Bay to sail to St. Mary's City.
At the finish line, College faculty, staff, alumni and other members of the campus community will greet race participants to shore for a weekend-long celebration including a Waterfront Crab Feast & Barbecue, Governor's Cup Awards Ceremony, and Live Music with Byzantine Top 40.
Qualified sailors interested in participating in the race can register online at the official Gov' Cup website, www.smcm.edu/events/govcup. Submit a completed entry along with a $120 entry fee no later than July 28 at 5 p.m.
For information about the event, visit www.smcm.edu/events/govcup or email govcup@smcm.edu.
SMCM Recognized as a 2017-18 College of Distinction
For the second year in a row, St. Mary's College of Maryland has been recognized as a College of Distinction.
According to Wes Creel, founder of Colleges of Distinction, "St. Mary's College of Maryland is one of the teaching-centered colleges that make up the fabric of the American educational system, a school that delivers well our four overarching distinctions—Engagement, Teaching, Community, and Outcomes—the fundamental elements of an effective undergraduate education. It is the mission of Colleges of Distinction to honor and recognize those institutions that are so essential to educating the next generation of young adults."
To be designated a College of Distinction a school's curriculum must emphasize such core competencies as critical thinking, writing, oral skills, research, and global perspectives. The institution also must offer dynamic out-of-the-classroom learning and study abroad programs.
St. Mary's College was also recently acknowledged in the 2018 edition of the Fiske Guide to Colleges and has been ranked among the "Best Colleges for Your Money" by Money magazine. According to Money, "St. Mary's College of Maryland is the state's public honors college. But with a liberal arts focus, a low student-faculty ratio of 10 to 1, and a high graduation rate, it could easily be mistaken for a selective private school."
Fiske Guide to Colleges 2018 Recognizes St. Mary's College of Maryland
St. Mary's College of Maryland was recently acknowledged in the 2018 edition of the "Fiske Guide to Colleges." According to the guide, "For those looking to be part of an intellectual community in a small-town setting, St. Mary's just might be a place to set sail."
For more than 30 years, millions of students, parents, and guidance counselors have relied on the Fiske Guide to Colleges during their college search. Compiled by former New York Times education editor Edward B. Fiske, the guide is a selective, subjective, and systematic look at 300+ colleges and universities in the U.S., Canada, and Great Britain.
"This place will allow you to try new things, understand yourself better, and open your eyes to the world," said a St. Mary's College biology major quoted in the guide. Readers will discover the real personality of St. Mary's College based on a broad range of subjects, including student body, academics, social life, campus setting, housing, food, and extracurricular activities.
Academically, the guide highlights the discussion-focused First Year Seminar, which allows students to "cultivate an area of particular interest while building critical-thinking, researching, writing and speaking skills." Another stand out is "the Experiencing the Liberal Arts in the World requirement, which may involve an internship, community service, study abroad, or off-campus research."
"Because of the nature of an honors college, all students who attend St. Mary's are academically focused, and there is a common goal to succeed," explains a senior in the guide. "Another adds that, although rigorous, 'Classes are only competitive in the sense that we push each other to try harder and learn more. But it's in a positive, supportive way.'"
St. Mary's College's small classes sizes are a bonus for students, with a student to faculty ratio of 10:1. According to the guide, "Seventy-two percent of classes have fewer than 20 students, and graduate students do not teach courses."
St. Mary's College Transfer Days
As St. Mary's College of Maryland gets ready to welcome new students for fall 2017 during New Student Orientation Day on Friday, July 14, there is still time for prospective students interested in transferring to St. Mary's College to find out how during Transfer Days scheduled throughout the summer.
Each week Transfer Days alternate between Tuesdays and Thursdays, now through August 17. Each Transfer Day includes an information session, unofficial transfer credit evaluation, Financial Aid question and answer session, and a campus tour.
The following dates and times are scheduled:
• Thursday, July 20, 3 p.m.
• Tuesday, July 25, 10 a.m.
• Thursday, August 3, 3 p.m.
• Tuesday, August 8, 10 a.m.
• Thursday, August 17, 3 p.m.
Those wishing to register to attend a Transfer Day at St. Mary's College can do so at www.smcm.edu/admissions/transfer/visit.
St. Mary's College of Maryland is recently reaffirmed and fully accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education through 2024-2025.
St. Mary's College "Join our Momentum" Campaign Video Wins National Award of Excellence
The college has been awarded an Award of Excellence in the 2017 APEX Awards in the category of Electronic Media—Video Media for its "Join our Momentum" campaign video.
The national 2017 APEX Awards are based on excellence in graphic design, editorial content, and the ability to achieve overall communications excellence. This was the 29th year for the competition, which received nearly 1,400 entries this year.
St. Mary's College's "Join our Momentum" video highlights the diversity of both students and faculty, the College's modern facilities and scenic location, rigorous academics and strong athletic programs. The ideas of personal fulfillment and learning beyond four walls are prominently featured because both resonate greatly with students, faculty, staff, alumni and donors. The video emotionally connects the audience to the College while highlighting the fact that we are one of only two public honors colleges in the country. The video was produced to promote the College's $2.5 million building campaign and its successful completion.
Carolyn Curry, vice president of institutional advancement and Lee Capristo, director of publications, led the College's effort in partnership with Creative Communications Associates from Troy, NY, who was contracted to film and produce the video. The company's president, Ed Sirianno '82, is an alumnus of St. Mary's College.