MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(July 17, 2017)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA: On 7/10/2017 at 11:40 pm, Trooper First Class Kaitz stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Rt. 4 near Robshire Manor Rd. in Huntingtown. A passenger in the vehicle,, was found in possession of over 10 grams of marijuana. He was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center. The driver was found in possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana and was issued a civil citation and released.WARRANT SERVICE, FALSE STATEMENT TO POLICE OFFICER: On 7/11/2017 at 2:29 am, Trooper First Class Davis stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Rt. 4 at the Thomas Johnson Bridge in Solomons. A passenger in the vehicle,, originally gave Davis a false identification and later after his true identity was established was found to have an open warrant through Prince George's County. He was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center. The driver was issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana and was released.POSSESSION OF METHADONE: On 7/12/2017 at 7:12 pm, Trooper First Class Rucker stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 at the Navy Rec. Center in Solomons for traffic violations., was found to be in possession of Methadone. He was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.WARRANT SERVICE, POSSESSION OF CDS PARAPHERNALIA: On 7/13/2017 at 9:27 am, Trooper First Class Warrick stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Dalrymple Rd. in Sunderland., was found to be in possession of CDS Paraphernalia. Investigation revealed Wilson had multiple open warrants. She was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.POSSESSION OF HEROIN: On 7/13/2017 at 10:14 pm, Trooper First Class Matthews responded to the 3700 block of 8th St. in North Beach for a reported CDS complaint. The homeowner reported finding Heroin in a basement bedroom when checking on the property. Several items were noted to have been removed from the home. Investigation revealed a TV that was removed from the residence had been taken to a local pawn shop., was located and arrested for possession of heroin and theft. Morgal was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.CONCEALED DEADLY WEAPON: On 7/16/2017 at 12:47 am, Trooper First Class Costello located an intoxicated person walking on Rt. 4 near Wood Acres Court in Prince Frederick., advised his vehicle had broken down and he was attempting to get to Prince Frederick. While transporting Caputo to Prince Frederick, Costello observed a possible weapon in Caputo's pocket. After a pat down, a expandable metal baton was located. Caputo was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.Tracy Frazee, Jr., 31, of Harwood, arrested on 07/12/2017 @ 04:56 am by TFC S. MatthewsJose A. Sanchez Lugo, 35, of Lusby, arrested on 07/12/2017 @ 11:31 pm by TFC T. DavisPatricia A. Roberts, 54, of Crofton, arrested on 07/15/2017 @ 11:28 pm by TFC N. RuckerEmmet D. Ward, Jr., 61, of Oxon Hill, arrested on 07/16/2017 @ 03:23 pm by TPR. J. Jones