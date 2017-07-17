Charles Co. Gov. News Briefs

Early Childhood Day Scheduled for Aug. 12 Offers Kids a Great Start
The 2017 Charles County Early Childhood Day is a free event that provides parents, caregivers, and early childhood professionals with resources to help children get a jump start on education. Engaging activities for young children will be provided by the vendors in attendance. The rain or shine event takes place on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Capital Clubhouse (3033 Waldorf Marketplace, Waldorf).
With a "back-to-school" theme, Early Childhood Day brings child care providers, early learning experts, and organizations that work with children and families together in Charles County. The Charles County Sheriff's Office will teach kids about safety with McGruff, Charles County Public Library will feature the new Mobile Library and issue library cards, Maryland Kids In Safety Seats will provide car seat safety demonstrations, and the Humane Society of Charles County will provide opportunities to cuddle and learn about animals. Face painting, balloons, music, games, rock climbing, totsicles, physical fitness activities, backpacks, door prizes, storytellers, and storybook characters are just a few of the kid-friendly options available.
Early childhood matters in Charles County. The Early Childhood Advisory Council's mission is that all Charles County children, age newborn through five, enter school ready to learn.
Exhibitor and sponsor registration information is available online at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov.
For more information, contact Alexandra Alexis at 301-934-9305 or AlexisA@CharlesCountyMD.gov, or contact Shelvee Casey and Cynthia Casey at 301-684-8383 or Shelvee@boslogisticsinc.com and Cynthia@boslogisticsinc.com. Citizens with special needs who wish to attend may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
July 24 Planning Commission Meeting Canceled
The Charles County Planning Commission meeting originally scheduled for Monday, July 24 is canceled.
The next regular meeting of the Planning Commission is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. in the Commissioners' meeting room at the Charles County Government Building (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata).
Visit www.charlescountymd.gov/commissioners/boards/planning-commission for Planning Commission agendas and minutes.
For more information, contact Clerk to the Planning Commission, Theresa Pickeral, at 301-638-2409 or PickerTh@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Residents Encouraged to Take Transportation Survey
The National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board (TPB) is seeking public input for Visualize 2045, a new long-range transportation plan for metropolitan Washington. Residents can take the online Visualize 2045 survey by visiting www.visualize2045.org. The survey is available until Tuesday, July 31.
Public input will help elected leaders and regional planners better understand public attitudes and opinion as they make decisions about the region's transportation future. The survey asks participants about their travel patterns, how key transportation issues affect them, and their ideas for improving the region's transportation future.
Visualize 2045 is a new kind of long-range transportation plan for the National Capital Region. It will include projects and improvements for which funding is expected to be available between now and 2045, as well as those for which funding has not yet been identified. Visualize 2045 will highlight more than 1,000 regionally significant road and transit projects, hundreds of bicycle and pedestrian projects, and key land-use issues facing the region.
Later this year, the TPB will hold a series of workshops and community events to learn more about people's opinions and their ideas for the future. In late 2018, all input will be published as part of the final Visualize 2045 plan.
For more information, or to sign up for email updates, visit www.visualize2045.org.
Economic Development to Hold Business Roundtable July 26
The Economic Development Department is hosting a Quarterly Business Roundtable on Wednesday, July 26 at the Waldorf West Library (10405 O'Donnell Place, Waldorf) from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Come to learn more about Charles County economic development and what is happening in the county, as well as network with the local business community.
A progress update and recommendations to the five-year strategic plan will be covered, as well as topics on business development, infrastructure, and marketing. The event will conclude with a Q&A session.
"We've been working hard on implementing our five-year strategic plan and look forward to sharing that progress with the business community," said Economic Development Director Darréll Brown. "We hope our local businesses will participate by providing feedback."
The agenda:
8 a.m.—8:30 a.m. Networking and continental breakfast
8:30 a.m.—9 a.m. Presentation
9 a.m.—9:30 a.m. Q&A session
This event is free, but space is limited. Register today at www.MeetCharlesCounty.com/Quarterly-Business-Roundtable, or email the department at info@MeetCharlesCounty.com.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Expands to Twelve Month
The Charles County Department of Public Works would like to notify residents that the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Program has been expanded to include the first Saturday of the month for January, February, and March.
The household hazardous waste collection site is located in the parking lot of the Department of Public Works building, located at 10430 Audie Lane, off of Radio Station Road in La Plata. Collection hours are 9 a.m.—3 p.m. This service is free of charge. The next household hazardous waste collection is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5.
Items accepted free of charge include: pesticides, herbicides, fertilizer, gasoline, oil-based paint, cleaning supplies, pool chemicals, fluorescent lights, mercury thermometers, and other poisons found in the home. Please remember to mark any container that does not have a readable, original label.
Unacceptable materials include bio-medical waste (sharps, needles, anything with bodily fluids), latex paint, prescription drugs, and ammunition. Used motor oil, anti-freeze, propane tanks, and batteries are accepted on a regular basis at various collection sites. Visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/HHW for a list of prescription and non-prescription medication dropped off locations.
For more information, call the Charles County Department of Public Works, Environmental Resources Division at 301-932-3599 or 301-870-2778, or the landfill and recycling information line at 301-932-5656. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Stewart Hosts Annual "Back-to-School" Community Event
Kick off the school year with Commissioner Vice President Amanda M. Stewart, M.Ed. (District 3) at her third annual "Back-to-School" Community Fiesta on Saturday, August 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mattawoman Middle School (10145 Berry Road, Waldorf). All ages are invited to attend. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
"The Community Fiesta is a great opportunity for students to have fun while learning," Stewart said. "I encourage students to invite their friends and family, and join me as we kick start the new school year."
The "Back to School" Community Fiesta will focus on saying no to bullying, drugs, and texting and driving. During the event, children will have the opportunity to sign pledges to "say no." Several learning opportunities will be available, including self-defense and hands-on CPR demonstrations. Non-profits, local businesses, and state agencies will provide safety and health information and resources for parents.
Raffles, giveaways, and light refreshments will be available. Remember to arrive early, as the first 200 children present will receive a backpack.
Sponsorship opportunities are available, ranging from gold to titanium levels. Sponsors must complete the sponsorship levels and commitment form by Saturday, July 29. Those interested in monetary donations must complete the Receipt for Cash Donations Form. Both forms can be downloaded at conta.cc/2uJYbuQ and returned via email to StewartEvents@CharlesCountyMD.gov.
If you are interested in volunteering at the event, please email StewartEvents@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Volunteer assignment training dates are Wednesday, July 19 and Saturday, July 22.
For more information about the event, please email StewartEvents@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.