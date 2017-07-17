37-Year-old Dies in Single Vehicle Crash on Point Lookout Rd.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (July 17, 2017)—On Saturday, July 15, at 9:13 a.m., patrol units from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office responded to a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Point Lookout Road and North Snow Hill Manor Road. Units arrived and located a 2015 Toyota Corolla off the roadway.



The investigation revealed, the Corolla being operated by Kyle William Jensen, age 37, of St. Mary's City, was driving southbound on Point Lookout Road when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway before striking a tree.



The driver was pronounced deceased by emergency medical personnel.



At this time, it is unknown if speed or alcohol are contributing factors.



Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Deputy First Class Christopher Beyer at 240-925-5313 or by email, Christopher.Beyer@stmarysmd.com.