St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Incident Briefs

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(July 13, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following incident reports.BURGLARY: Sometime during the last three weeks, unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a victim's storage locker and stole property. Dep. Molitor is investigating the case. CASE#35203-17VANDALISM: Unknown suspect(s) struck a victim's mailbox with an unknown object causing damage in the 40000 block of Sunnyside Road in Loveville. Dep. Molitor is investigating the case. CASE# 35146-17VANDALISMS: Unknown suspect(s) struck mailboxes with a blunt object along Pin Cushion Road. Additionally, the unknown suspect(s) also struck a sign with a blunt object and then shot at it leaving a small caliber bullet hole. Cpl. Kirkner is investigating the case. CASE# 35165-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence and stole property in the 29000 block of Oak Acres Drive in Mechanicsville. Dep. Fennessey is investigating the case. CASE# 35280-07VANDALISMS: From June 30 to July 6, the Sheriff's Office has responded to multiple residences for reported property destructions where unknown suspects are using a blunt, unknown, object to cause damage to mailboxes and yard signs in the Hollywood, Mechanicsville, and Leonardtown areas. Deputies believe the incidents may be related. The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to check their mailboxes and report any property destruction or suspicious activity by calling the sheriff's office at 301-475-8008.DEATH INVESTIGATION: On July 7, at approximately 8:12 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a private residence in Lexington Park for a medical emergency. Deputies located a male suffering from life-threatening injuries. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) responded to the scene and continued the investigation. At this time, there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the male's death. However, due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, no further details will be released.BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a victim's residence and stole property in the 42000 block of Greenwell Hill Lane in Leonardtown. Dep. Beyer is investigating the case. CASE#35438-17BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a motor vehicle and stole property in the 46000 block of Valley Court in Lexington Park. Deputy Bowie is investigating the case. CASE#35776-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a residence and stole property in the 37000 block of Newlands Street in Mechanicsville. Deputy Henry is investigating the case. CASE#35779-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence and stole property in the 29000 block of Edison Drive in Mechanicsville. Deputy Shelko is investigating the case. CASE#35840-17PROPERTY DESTRUCTION: Unknown suspect(s) struck a neighborhood sign with a blunt object in the 18000 block of Piney Point Drive in Tall Timbers. Deputy First Class Tirpak is continuing the investigation. CASE#35848-17BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered three locked vehicles and stole property on Heather and Golden Rod Street in Great Mills. Deputy First Class Schultz is investigating the case. CASE#35857-17, 35864-17, and 35881-17.BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a vacant residence in the 46000 block of Patuxent Road in Lexington Park. Deputy Bowie is investigating the case. CASE#36025-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the vehicle lot and stole property from multiple vehicles at the Wentworth Nursery in Loveville. Dep. Molitor is investigating the case. CASE#36159-17BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) stripped various parts from a motor vehicle and stole property from the glovebox. The events occurred in the 44000 block of Aspen Lane in California. Cpl. Reppel is investigating the case. CASE#36147-17BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property in the 22000 block of Greenview Parkway in California. Dep. Bush is investigating the case. CASE# 36209-17BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property in the 40000 block of Delabrooke Road in Mechanicsville. Deputy Fennessey is investigating the case. CASE#36309-17BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property in the 45000 block of Norris Road in Great Mills. Deputy First Class Beyer is investigating the case. CASE#36322-17BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole cash in the 22000 block of Armsworthy Court in California. CASE#36412-17THREATS: Unknown suspect(s) made threats to an employee at the Suntrust Bank in California. Deputy First Class Beyer is investigating the case. CASE# 36322-17THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) stole a victim's dogs by releasing them from their leashes. Corporal Snyder is investigating the case. CASE#36620-17