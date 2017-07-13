Susan Dyer appointed to St. Mary's College Board of Trustees

Susan L. Dyer.

ST. MARY'S CITY, Md.

(July 12, 2017)—Susan L. Dyer has been appointed to the St. Mary's College of Maryland Board of Trustees for a six-year term of service."As a resident of St. Mary's County Susan brings a unique perspective to the College, along with years of leadership and strategic initiative in both the military and the private sector," said Tuajuanda C. Jordan, president of St. Mary's College. "I am looking forward to working with Susan, whose addition to the Board of Trustees will benefit the College for years to come.""I think Susan will bring a technical skill set and focused energy to the Board," said Sven Holmes, chairman, Board of Trustees. "I will speak on behalf of the entire Board when I say we look forward to working with Susan in supporting the College's mission of providing an outstanding education to our students."Dyer is currently a strategic consultant at Leap Second Consulting and chairman of the board of Advisors at Maga Design. She has more than 30 years' experience as a recognized leader and expert in information technology strategy, design, development and delivery of large-scale business and scientific systems. Previously, Dyer was a member of the Federal Government Senior Executive Service, and also held positions in the U.S. Navy as a chief information officer for the Naval Air Systems Command, and also leading the technical development and delivery of the Navy's ERP system, the foundation for the Navy's logistics and financial business integration and transformation.Dyer was honored in 2008 with the Government Computer News Technology Leadership Award and in 2009 with the Women in Technology Leadership Award. She was featured in the book titled, "No One Path: Perspectives on Leadership from a Decade of Women in Technology Award Winners." Her performance in the military earned her the Department of Navy Distinguished Civilian Service Award, two Department of Navy Superior Civilian Service Awards and two Department of Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Awards.She and her husband, Vice Admiral (retired) Joe Dyer, reside in St. Mary's County.