Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(July 13, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awarded not-to-exceedfor modification P00014 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive, fixed-price-incentive-fee contract (N00019-15-C-0004). This modification provides for the procurement of one F-35 Lightning II low-rate initial production II short take-off vertical landing full scale engine mockup training device to support sustainment activities for the United Kingdom's initial operational capability. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (95 percent); and Indianapolis, Indiana (5 percent), and is expected to be complete in May 2019. International partner funds in the amount of $3,188,587 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded a not-to-exceedceiling-priced, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for technical, engineering products, hardware and services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems Branch (AD-4.11.7.3). Support to be provided includes the integration, test and evaluation, installation, maintenance, configuration, and management of Air Traffic Control Systems Division equipment for the Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility Air Control Tracking System. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland (75 percent); and Columbia, Maryland (25 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2022. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals, with one offer received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-17-D-0042)., is being awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order 2011 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001) to maintain and support operation of test equipment and test asset support equipment for P-8A flight test aircraft and the Patuxent River Naval Air Station System Integration Lab. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (90 percent); Dallas, Texas (5 percent); and Seattle, Washington (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2019. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,930,919 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.