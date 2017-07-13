Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

LA PLATA, Md.

(July 13, 2017)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.TRAFFIC OPERATIONS UNIT INVESTIGATES SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH IN WALDORF: On July 9 at 6:38 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Crain Highway and Smallwood Drive in Waldorf for the report of a single-vehicle crash. Investigation revealed a passenger car was travelling south on Crain Highway when it left the roadway and struck a concrete barrier on Smallwood Drive West. The vehicle continued across Smallwood Drive West, struck another barrier, overturned, and came to rest in a grassy area near the southbound ramp from Smallwood Drive West onto Crain Highway. The driver and sole occupant suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation, and the Traffic Operations Unit is investigating.RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT: On July 12 at approximately 12:31 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 6100 block of Port Tobacco Road in La Plata for the report of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers found the front glass door to the business cracked with multiple bullet holes in the glass, as well as some bullet holes in the siding on the front of the building. Several bullet shells were located nearby. Pfc. J. Micklus is investigating.MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH CRITICAL INJURY: On July 10 at approximately 11:54 a.m., officers responded to Smallwood Drive West at McDaniel Road for the report of a crash. Initial investigation revealed that a motorcycle was travelling westbound on Smallwood Drive West when a passenger car attempted to cross over westbound Smallwood Drive West to continue east from McDaniel Road. The car crossed into the path of the motorcycle and was struck in the front quarter panel. The motorcycle driver was ejected from his vehicle and came to rest in the grassy median. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a hospital. The Traffic Operations Unit responded and investigated. Speed appears to be a factor in the crash.DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: On July 10 sometime between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 10:50 a.m., unknown suspect(s) slashed the front and rear passenger side tires of a truck on Tauras Lane in Port Tobacco. Pfc. T. McKimmie is investigating.DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: Sometime between the hours of 5 p.m. on July 7 and 9 p.m. on July 9, unknown suspect(s) attempted to gain entry into a vehicle parked in a driveway in the 10000 block of Dogwood Drive in White Plains, causing damage to the vehicle. Pfc. J. Harley is investigating.THEFT/DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: During the overnight hours on July 8, unknown suspect(s) stole two air conditioning units from a building located in the 2000 block of Stream Vista Place in Waldorf. Pfc. C. Chamblee is investigating.