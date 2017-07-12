5 St. Mary's Countians Wanted for Child Support Evasion

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (July 12, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Child Support Enforcement Unit in partnership with the St. Mary's County State's Attorney's Office is seeking the whereabouts of the following individuals wanted for child support evasion:



• Tyrone Lamar Butler, age 28, of Leonardtown;



• Corey Antwain Adams, age 27, of Clements;



• Michael Shayne Erdolino, age 43, of Hollywood;



• Audrey Anna Marie Hensley (not pictured above); and



• Joseph Myron Taylor, age 37, of Lexington Park.



Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office at 301-475-4200, ext. *1900 or, contact CRIME SOLVERS at 301-475-3333 or text a tip to "TIP239" plus your message to "CRIMES" (274637).



Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are not recorded. Callers can remain anonymous.