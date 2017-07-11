St. Mary's Co. Gov. News Briefs

Construction to Close Westbound Amber Drive
Motorists should be advised that the west bound lane of Amber Drive, located between Athlone Drive and Kinnegad Drive in the Hickory Hills community, will be closed to traffic on or about July 10 for a period of approximately four (4) weeks. Motorists will need to follow the posted detour signs and returning Westmeath Condominium residents should use Athlone Drive, Brawny Street and Kinnegad Drive as part of the detour route. East bound Amber Drive will remain open for Westmeath Condominium exiting traffic only, from Castletown Way to Meath Road.
Work will include the completion of the roundabout at the Kinnegad Drive and Castletown Way intersection, and the installation of the center raised median curb on east bound Amber Drive. Work will be done between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
Motorists traveling on Amber Drive should expect construction vehicles in the area and may encounter minor traffic delays. Please be alert to changes in conditions during this time. Dates and times could be modified due to weather conditions.
For more information, please contact the Engineering Division of the St. Mary's County Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-863-8400, ext. 3525.
Notice of Public Meeting
St. Mary's County Metropolitan Commission—Commissioners of St. Mary's County Task Force—Proposed Amendments to Chapter 113 of Code of St. Mary's County
Notice is hereby given that a Public Meeting will take place on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, from 2 5 p.m., in the Main Meeting Room inside the St. Mary's County Metropolitan Commission office, located at 23121 Camden Way, California, Maryland, 20619.
The purpose of the Task Force meeting is to discuss proposed amendments to the St. Mary's County Code Chapter 113. The Task Force will present recommendations to the Commissioners of St. Mary's County, the Board of the St. Mary's County Metropolitan Commission, individually and jointly as well as to the St. Mary's County Legislative Delegation for consideration in preparation for the 2018 Legislative Session. Please note the meeting may include a closed session, pursuant to the Local Government Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland, §9-512.
The agenda for the Task Force meeting is as follows:
• Introduction of Task Force members.
• Discuss relevant Task Force topics & issues.
• Establish Task Force goals & objectives.
• Select Task Force Chairman & Vice Chairman.
• Determine Task Force protocol.
• Establish Task Force meeting schedule.
• Establish Task Force milestones for achieving goals & objectives.
Citizens interested in attending this meeting should contact Kelly Jarboe via email at kjarboe@metcom.org or call 301-737- 7400, ext. 225, for cancellations and/or changes.
Commission for Women Changes Meeting Dates
The Commission for Women has moved their regularly scheduled meetings to the third Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. inside Room 14 in the Potomac Building. The address is 23115 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown.
The Commission for Women will not meet in July. Their next scheduled meeting will be Monday, August 21.
For more information, visit www.co.saint-marys.md.us/voluntr/women.asp.
Commission on Aging Changes Time of July Meeting
The Commission on Aging meeting, scheduled for July 24 at 1 p.m., will instead begin at noon that day.
The meeting will take place at the Garvey Senior Activity Center, 41780 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.
For more information, please call 301-475-4200, ext. *1051.
Back-to-School Vaccination Clinic Scheduled
The St. Mary's County Health Department has scheduled a back-to-school vaccination clinic for children ages birth through 18 years old. The clinic will be held Wednesday, July 26 from 8:30 a.m.—12:00 p.m. and 1:00—4:00 p.m. at the St. Mary's County Health Department located at 21580 Peabody Street in Leonardtown. Parents are encouraged to contact their primary health care provider with questions about their child's vaccination status. Immunizations will be provided regardless of insurance and on a first come, first served basis—no appointments are necessary. The following immunizations will be available:
• Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough)
• Meningococcal
• Human Papillomavirus (HPV)
• Varicella (chickenpox)
For more information about childhood immunizations, please call the St. Mary's County Health Department at 301-475-4330 or visit their website at www.smchd.org.
As Temperatures Soar Cooling Centers will be Available to the Public
With temperatures expected to climb into the mid 90's and heat indexes possibly exceeding 105 degrees across the region Wednesday and Thursday, the Department of Emergency Services and Technology is encouraging citizens to prepare.
• Drink fluid daily to prevent dehydration. Water, fruit juices and juice drinks are the best choices. Avoid alcohol and caffeine because they dehydrate the body.
• Wear light-colored, lightweight clothing.
• Avoid overexertion and strenuous outdoor activities.
• While outdoors, rest frequently in a shady area.
• Never leave children, the elderly or pets in a parked car, not even for a few minutes. Brain damage or death can occur from the rapid rise of temperature inside the vehicle.
• Make a special effort to check on neighbors, especially if they are seniors, families with young children, people with special needs, or living alone.
St. Mary's County Government will also have cooling centers during regular hours. Residents, who need to take refuge in a cool place, can go to one of the following locations:
Garvey Senior Activity Center
41780 Baldridge Street
Leonardtown
8 a.m.—4:30 p.m.* / Monday—Friday
Loffler Senior Activity Center
21905 Chancellor's Run Rd.
Great Mills
8 a.m.—4:30 p.m.* / M—F
Northern Senior Activity Center
29655 Charlotte Hall Road
Charlotte Hall
8 a.m.—4:30 p.m.* / M F
Charlotte Hall Library
37600 New Market Road
Charlotte Hall
9 a.m.—8 p.m.* / M—Th
9 a.m.—5 p.m.* / Fr—Sat
Leonardtown Library
23250 Hollywood Road
Leonardtown
9 a.m.—8 p.m.* / Monday—Thursday
9 a.m.—5 p.m.* / Friday—Saturday
Lexington Park Library
21677 FDR Blvd.
Lexington Park
9 a.m.—8 p.m.* / M—Thu
9 a.m.—5 p.m.* / Fr—Sat
1 p.m.—5 p.m.* / Sundays
*Times listed above are normal business hours and may change.
Visit prepare.stmarysmd.com for more information on preparedness.