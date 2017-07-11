MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(July 11, 2017)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.DISORDERLY, POSSESSION OF SUBOXONE: On 7/5/2017 at 7:41 pm, Trooper First Class Davis responded to the Subway Store in Solomons for a reported disorderly subject., was located on HG Trueman Rd. after leaving the Subway Store. He was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct. A search incident to the arrest found Suboxone for which he currently does not have a prescription. Taylor was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.THEFT, UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE: On 7/6/2017 at 12:44 pm, Trooper First Class Matthews received an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft of property complaint., while working for a local contractor was given use of a company vehicle to go to and from the worksite. He did not return the vehicle after working on a job in Anne Arundel County and it has not been seen since. The vehicle also contained approximately $1500 of work tools. Charges are pending. The 2001 Dodge 1500 Quad-cab, registration A086001 has been entered into NCIC.James T. Galloway, 22, of Lusby, arrested on 07/05/2017 @ 01:12 am by TFC W. CostelloRonald E. Swingler, 75, of California, arrested on 07/05/2017 @ 03:06 pm by TFC T. DavisAngela D. Brown, 45, of Washington, DC, arrested on 07/08/2017 @ 09:41 pm by TPR. K. StullTimothy J. A. Butler, 22, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 07/09/2017 @ 03:02 am by TFC W. Costello