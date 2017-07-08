Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(July 8, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awarded a not-to-exceedfor modification P00611 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-02-C-3002) for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter verification simulation (VSim) / F-35 in-a-box software model development, integration and support. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (82 percent); Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland (15 percent); and Edwards Air Force Base, California (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2018. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force) funds in the amount of $21,616,930 will be obligated at the time of the award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($25,400,000, 50 percent); Navy ($12,700,000, 25 percent); and the Marine Corps ($12,700,000, 25 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded amodification to a previously awarded F-35 Lightning II low-rate initial production (LRIP) Lot 11 advance acquisition contract (N00019-16-C-0033 ). The LRIP 11 contract contains requirements for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, international partner nations, and foreign military sales (FMS) customers. This modification provides for the procurement of 74 fiscal 2017 aircraft, comprised of 48 F-35A aircraft for the Air Force, 18 F-35B aircraft for the Marine Corps, and eight F-35C aircraft for the Navy and Marine Corps. In addition, this modification adds funding to previously awarded fiscal 2015 and 2016 aircraft contract line item numbers for the U.S. Services . Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (55 percent); El Segundo, California (15 percent); Warton, United Kingdom (10 percent); Orlando, Florida (5 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (5 percent); and Cameri, Italy (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2020. Fiscal 2015, 2016, and 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $4,491,634,930 will be obligated at time of award, $275,641,724 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($3,428,766,751; 61 percent); Navy ($1,444,492,090; 26 percent); and the Marine Corps ($704,455,645; 13 percent). An undefinitized not-to-exceed contract modification to fund procurement of 50 F-35 Partner and FMS aircraft for $2.2 billion is anticipated within the month of July 2017. The, is the contracting activity.