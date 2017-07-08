Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

LA PLATA, Md.

(July 8, 2017)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.Detectives are continuing their investigation of Carlos Bell, a former instructional assistant at a local middle school, who was charged with the production of child pornography and assault of several middle-school aged children. Investigators have learned additional details regarding Bell's involvement with youth:• In the fall of 2008, Bell worked as a facility attendant with the Charles County Department of Community Services.• In the fall of 2015, Bell worked for AlphaBest, a Charles County government contractor, that provided before and after school care at J.P. Ryon Elementary School and William B. Wade Elementary School.• In the spring of 2016, Bell volunteered as an assistant coach for a track club, Comets, located in Waldorf. The athletes ranged in age from 15-18 years old.In addition, detectives received information Bell may have coached or assisted coaching a variety of sports throughout the region.The Charles County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone whose children may have been coached by Bell to talk with his or her children regarding this matter. If evidence of wrongdoing is suspected, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI. While the CCSO is the primary investigative agency, the FBI established this tip line to assist in the investigation and to help streamline information.The CCSO is working non-stop with the Charles County Public Schools, Charles County State's Attorney's Office, Charles County Health Department and Charles County Government on this investigation. Significant updates will be published as necessary.TRAFFIC OPERATIONS UNIT INVESTIGATES TWO-VEHICLE CRASH WITH INJURIES: On July 7 at 3:34 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of the St. Charles Parkway at Demarr Road in White Plains for the report of a crash. Initial investigation revealed a Ford pick-up truck towing a double-axle trailer with a front-end loader on board was travelling south on St. Charles Parkway north of Demarr Road. An SUV entered the intersection of Demarr Road and St. Charles Parkway. The truck struck the SUV in the driver's side door. Both vehicles crossed into the northbound lanes of St. Charles Parkway. The driver of the SUV was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. The Traffic Operations Unit is investigating.THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLES: On July 6 at 10:54 p.m., a citizen spotted two unknown males pulling on vehicle door handles on Lariat Place in Waldorf. There were several reports of thefts from motor vehicles in neighborhoods along Western Parkway during the same time period. Officer A. Bringley is investigating. The CCSO urges residents to remove valuables from vehicles and lock the doors.BURGLARY: Sometime between the hours of 9:45 a.m. and 12:11 p.m. on July 6, unknown suspect(s) pried open a door to a residence in the 2800 block of Red Lion Place in Waldorf. Once inside, the suspect(s) entered two bedrooms, went through them, and stole money. Pfc. S. Cook is investigating.THEFT OF TIRES AND RIMS: Between the hours of 1:14 a.m. and 5:22 a.m. on July 1, an unknown suspect stole the tires and rims from a 2000 Infiniti Q45 parked at a business on Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. Officer A. Singh is investigating.