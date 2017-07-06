Calvert Co. Gov. News Briefs

Public Hearing for Proposed Calvert Shores Municipality Scheduled for July 11, 2017
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will hold a public hearing to consider and receive comments on a request for referendum to create a new municipality known as Calvert Shores in Lusby, Maryland. The Tuesday, July 11 public hearing will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Patuxent High School Auditorium, located at 12485 Southern Connector Boulevard in Lusby.
The proposed Calvert Shores municipality encompasses properties in Chesapeake Ranch Estates, the Lusby Town Center, Chesapeake Hills Golf Course and the Patuxent Business Park. A boundary map is available on www.CalvertShores.org.
Residents wishing to learn more about the referendum are encouraged to attend an informational open house Monday, July 10, from 1-3 p.m., at the Southern Community Center located at 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby. A second informational open house will occur Tuesday, July 11 from 5-6 p.m. at Patuxent High School prior to the 6:30 p.m. public hearing.
Citizens can view the organizing committee documents on www.CalvertShores.org. For additional information, contact the Calvert County Department of Economic Development at 410-535-4583. Individuals who cannot attend the public hearing may submit written comment. These comments must be received by noon, July 10 and may be submitted by emailing info@ecalvert.com or through the U.S. mail to the BOCC at 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.
Cove Point Park Pool Offers Snacks
Did you know that Cove Point Park Pool, in Lusby, sells a variety of food including healthy snacks for its guests?
Healthy snacks include: turkey hot dogs, trail mix, tea, applesauce pouches, fruit cups, wheat buns, baked chips and water.
Other snacks include: beef hot dogs, nachos with cheese, pretzels, pizza, candy, chips, sodas, ice cream and sports drinks.
Guests are allowed to bring chairs, umbrellas and coolers inside the park. Only water is allowed in the coolers and Cove Point Pool staff reserve the right to check them at any time.
Finally, there are three picnic tables at the main gate for guests. If you have additional questions, please contact Cove Point Pool on 410.394.6248.
Chesapeake Hills Golf Course to Close Back Nine Holes for Landscaping Upgrade in July
The Calvert County Division of Parks and Recreation announced it will be planting Bermuda grass on the back nine holes of the Chesapeake Hills Golf Course beginning July 6, 2017. Although the sprigging process only takes a few days, the back nine holes will remain closed for up to four weeks while the grass grows in strong enough for foot traffic.
"This upgrade will allow us to provide better fairways year-round," explained Chesapeake Hills Golf Course Manager Tim Hepler.
During the closure period, the front nine holes will remain open and tee times will be required. On some days, it may be possible to play the front nine holes twice in order to get in 18 holes of play. During the time of the closure, the golf course will offer a $3 discount on nine holes of play with a cart and $5 off 18 holes of play with a cart.
Calvert Commissioners Approve FY 2018 Budget
The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved a $282.8 million Fiscal Year (FY) 2018 general fund operating budget by a vote of 4 to 1. It is a balanced budget with no tax rate increase and no use of fund balance.
The county expects to receive the first payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) payment from the Dominion Energy Cove Point LNG Terminal in FY 2018, which will add approximately $25 million to general fund revenues.
approved stamp
"This budget clearly reflects our priorities while addressing the issues facing Calvert County," said board President Tom Hejl. "In FY 2018, we will continue to exercise conservative financial management for the good of our citizens. This budget puts Calvert County in a strong fiscal position."
The FY 2018 budget features an additional $36 million more for the operating budget than in the prior fiscal year. This increased spending is largely due to the fact that staffing needs, equipment purchases, pay increases and payments toward retiree benefits were deferred during the recession years. Some of the specifics are:
• $1.4 million more for health insurance
• $2 million more for county road paving
• $2 million more for vehicles and equipment
• $2.5 million for employee salary increases
• $3.4 million more for new staffing, new equipment and new initiatives
• $6 million additional for Calvert County Public Schools
• $17.9 million for Other Post Employment Benefit costs (OPEB)
About 49.9 percent, or $141 million, of the county's general operating budget is committed to public school operations, infrastructure costs and the schools' OPEB, which represents an increase of 16.3 percent, or $19.8 million.
In addition, the six-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) lays out the county's capital program for FY 2018-2023, totaling $273.7 million. School construction and renovations account for $103.6 million of the CIP budget, with significant resources focused on the replacements of Northern High and Beach Elementary schools.