St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Incident Reports

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(June 6, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following incident reports.THEFT: During the overnight hours of 6/6 into 6/7, unknown suspect(s) stole the rear registration plate from a victim's motor vehicle. Dep. Sidorowicz is investigating the case. CASE# 29887-17BURGLARY: During the overnight hours of 6/6 into 6/7, unknown suspect(s) entered a shed and stole property in the 21000 block of Susan Lane in Lexington Park. Dep. Beyer is investigating the case. CASE# 30047-17BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: During the overnight hours of 6/7 into 6/8, unknown suspect(s) broke into multiple motor vehicles and stole property at P.J.'s Autobody in Lexington Park. Dep. Sidorowicz is investigating the case. CASE# 30056-17THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) entered a construction site and stole property in the 21000 block of Chancellors Run Road in Great Mills. Deputy Bare is investigating the case. CASE# 30045-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence and stole property in the 28000 block of Old Lockes Hill Road in Mechanicsville. Cpl. Snyder is investigating the case. CASE# 30380-BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a residence and stole cash in the 46000 block of Valley Court in Lexington Park. Dep. Bowie is investigating the case. CASE# 30581-17THEFT: On 6/6//2017, unknown suspect(s) removed copper from a loader conveyor at the Kirby Agricultural Services business in Mechanicsville. Cpl. Yingling is investigating the case. CASE# 30844-17BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property in the 21000 block of Barkentine Court in Great Mills. Dep. Bush is investigating the case. CASE# 30895-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into numerous storage units and stole property at Patuxent Self Storage in Lexington Park. Dep. Sidorowicz is investigating the case. CASE#31046-17THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE/ARSON: Cpl. Kirkner assisted the Fire Marshal's Office with a suspected arson of a stolen vehicle. The Fire Marshal's Office is continuing the investigation. CASE# 31201-17BREAKING AND ENTERING TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property in the 45000 block of Novosel Court in California. Deputy Ball is investigating the case. CASE# 31218-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a residence and stole copper popping in the 41000 block of Camalier Drive in Leonardtown. Deputy Edwards is investigating the case. CASE# 31427-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a shed in the 21000 block of Syndney Drive in Lexington Park and stole property. Cpl. Vezzosi is investigating the case. CASE# 31459-17BURGLARY: Sometime during the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) forced entry into Jerry's Carryout in Great Mills and stole cash. Deputy McClure is investigating the case. CASE# 31578-17BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: During the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property in the 46000 block of Valley Court in Lexington Park. Deputy Beyer is investigating the case. CASE#31761-17BURGLARY: During the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) entered a shed and stole property in the 27000 block of Neale Court in Mechanicsville. Cpl. Flerlage is investigating the case. CASE# 31813-17BURGLARY: During the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) entered a residence and stole property in the 21000 block of Kearsarge Place in Lexington Park. Deputy McClure is investigating the case. CASE# 31938-17BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Sometime within the last week, unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a motor vehicle and stole property in the 45000 block of Elkton Lane in California. Deputy Bare is investigating the case. CASE# 32068-17PROPERTY DESTRUCTION: Unknown suspect(s) damaged property at the Pathways Group Home in Lexington Park. Dep. Bowie is continuing the investigation. CASE#32283-17PROPERTY DESTRUCTION: Unknown suspect(s) attempted to force entry into the AutoZone in Great Mills. Dep. Davis is continuing the investigation. CASE#32417-17BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a victim's motor vehicle in the 25000 block of Elderberry Way in Lexington Park; nothing appeared to be stolen. Deputy Payne is investigating the case. CASE# 32453-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into an outside storage area at the Habitat for Humanity in Lexington Park. Deputy Bush is investigating the case. CASE# 32453-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a boat parked at Tall Timbers Marina in Tall Timbers and stole cash. Dep. Budd is investigating the case. CASE#32810-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a coke machine and stole cash at the Lexwood Apartments in Lexington Park. DFC. Steinbach is investigating the case. CASE#32820-17BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a motor vehicle in the 20000 block of Hermanville Road in Lexington Park. Nothing appeared to be stolen. Deputy Muschette is investigating the case. CASE# 32638-17BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle in the 18000 block of Hodges Lane in Valley Lee. Nothing was stolen but the suspect's caused visible damage to the vehicle. CASE#32641-17BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle in the 21000 block of Spyglass Way in Lexington Park. Nothing appeared to be stolen. CASE#32648-17BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered two motor vehicles and stole property in the 20000 block of Skipjack Court in Great Mills. Deputy McClure is investigating the case. CASE#32660-17BURGLARY/STOLEN VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a shed and stole a motorcycle in the 36000 block of Owens Drive in Bushwood. Deputy Edwards is investigating the case. CASE# 32684-17VANDALISM: Unknown suspect(s) lit small fireworks inside of multiple mailboxes within the Academy Hills Subdivision neighborhood in Leonardtown. The Fire Marshal's Office was notified and responded to assume the investigation. Dep. Henry is investigating the case. CASE# 32011-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a shed behind the Ledo's Pizza in Charlotte Hall and stole property. Cpl. Snyder is investigating the case. CASE#33052-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered multiple motor vehicles in the 26000 block of Laurel Grove Court in Mechanicsville and stole property. Cpl. Knott is investigating the case. CASE#33153-17Burglary –Officers responded to the 46000 block of Westbury Boulevard for the report of a vacant unsecured residence. A neighbor walking by the residence reported observing a rear door open; no further damage to the residence was located. Cpl. Seyfried is investigating the case. CASE#33231-17MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION: On June 26, at approximately 8:23 PM, patrol officers responded to a serious single motor vehicle collision on Vista Road in the area of Whiskey Creek Road in Hollywood. Officers located a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe off the roadway and into a tree with both the operator and front seat passenger trapped in the vehicle suffering from serious injuries. The Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and assumed the investigation. The preliminary investigation revealed the Tahoe was traveling east on Vista Road, when for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway. The operator of the Tahoe, Dominique Ofano, age 20, of Hollywood attempted to regain control of the vehicle; however, overcorrected, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway again and strike a tree. Ofano and the passenger, Angela Goldsborough, age 21, of Hollywood, were transported by Trooper 7 to MedStar Washington Hospital Center. At this time speed is believed to be a contributing factor. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision is asked to call Deputy First Class Vincent Pontorno at 301-475-4200, ext. *2337.BURGLARY: Sometime between 6/24 and 6/26, unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a residence in the 38000 block of Collinwood Drive in Abell. Upon entry, the suspect(s) stole cash. Dep. Smith is continuing the investigation. CASE#33444-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered the gym at the St. Mary's Landing Apartments and stole property. Dep. Ball is investigating the case. CASE#33821-17SUSPICIOUS INCIDENTS: Dep. Flerlage responded to the 24000 block of Pin Cushion Road for the report of several small roadside brush fires. The Fire Marshal's Office and the U.S. Forestry Service assumed the investigation. CASE# 34238-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) stole a tenant's cash in the 25000 block of Gallant Man Drive in Hollywood. Cpl. Johnson is investigating the case. CASE# 34429-17VANDALISM: Unknown suspect(s) damaged multiple mailboxes in the 40000 block of Bishop Road in Mechanicsville. Dep. Molitor is investigating the case. CASE# 34386-17VANDALISM: During the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) destroyed signs in the 39000 block of Doctor Johnson Road in Mechanicsville. Cpl. Kirkner is investigating the case. CASE# 34386-17BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a motor vehicle and stole property in the 22000 block of Fox Ridge Road in Lexington Park. Dep. Siciliano is investigating the case. CASE# 34547-17SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT: DFC Beyer is investigating a suspicious person who was reportedly making inappropriate comments on and near the Three Notch Trail in the Charlotte Hall area. CASE#34613-17