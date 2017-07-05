St. Mary's Co. Gov. News Briefs

Adult Volleyball League Meetings to be Held
The St. Mary's County Department of Recreation and Parks will host the following informational adult volleyball meetings. Teams as well as individuals are welcome to attend.
Registration Information
Co-Ed League: Ages 18 and up; Wednesday, September 6 - 7 p.m. at Leonard Hall Recreation Center
Women's League: Ages 18 and up; Thursday, September 7 - 7 p.m. at Leonard Hall Recreation Center
Game Information
Co-Ed League: Games to take place Mondays beginning in October at the Margaret Brent Recreation Center and Carver Recreation Center. Cost is $375 per team without referees and $475 per team with referees.
Women's League: Games to take place Thursdays beginning in October at the Margaret Brent Recreation Center. Cost is $475 per team.
No equipment is needed and teams must provide their own uniforms. For more information please contact Kenny Sothoron at 301-475-4200 *1830.
Recreation and Parks Seeks Volunteers to Serve on Playground Committee
Wieck's playground at Miedzinski Park in Leonardtown will soon see much needed upgrades thanks to funding provided by the State.
With the goal of having members of the community involved in the process, the Department of Recreations and Parks is assembling a committee of Recreations and Parks Advisory Board members, several of the park's original Project Playground volunteers and citizens to work with staff on the project. The public will also be afforded an opportunity to share thoughts at an upcoming planning meeting.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources awarded a $200,000 FY18 Community Parks and Playground grant to help pay for playground improvements. The Commissioners of St. Mary's County approved FY2017 Capital Funds to make the necessary safety and ADA upgrades while maintaining the park's history and the playground's "fantasy" theme.
Citizens interested in volunteering to work with the committee should contact St. Mary's County Recreation and Parks at 301-475-4200 ext. *1811 or email Kathy.bailey@stmarysmd.com.
Carfentanil and Other Drugs in Disguise
St. Mary's County continues to experience a tragic and deadly opioid drug epidemic. Opioid drug intoxication deaths in the county have involved prescription opioids, heroin, fentanyl, and now carfentanil. Most St. Mary's County opioid related drug intoxication deaths thus far in calendar year 2017 have involved fentanyl.
The first drug intoxication fatality related to carfentanil in St. Mary's County was identified in June 2017. To date, there have been 35 confirmed drug intoxication deaths related to carfentanil in Maryland. Carfentanil has been traditionally utilized as a tranquilizer for large animals (e.g., elephants) and is about 100 times more potent than fentanyl, which itself is several times more potent that heroin and morphine. Even very tiny amounts of fentanyl and carfentanil can cause a person to die.
Naloxone ("Narcan") may help reverse the breathing problem that an opioid overdose creates and can save a person's life. However, sometimes even multiple doses of naloxone are not enough to save the life of a person overdosing on opioids such as fentanyl and carfentanil.
Fentanyl or carfentanil may be lacing drugs that are sold in the street as heroin or other drugs. Counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl or carfentanil have also been identified in Maryland communities. Sometimes drug sellers and drug buyers may not be aware that the drugs they are dealing with contain these very lethal opioid drugs of fentanyl or carfentanil.
U-47700 is another synthetic opioid drug that has been associated with less than 20 fatalities in Maryland thus far. It is also known as "Pink" or "U4" and has been identified as being far more potent than morphine. As with fentanyl and carfentanil, U-47700 may be disguised in drugs sold on the street as heroin, fentanyl, or prescription opioids.
Prescription drugs should only be used when medically prescribed to you and when dispensed by a state licensed pharmacist. Drugs obtained on the street or internet, even those sold as prescription drugs, may be laced with incredibly lethal opioids such as fentanyl, carfentanil, and U-47700.
The health department urges anyone using opioid drugs for non-medical purposes and anyone concerned about their drug use to seek immediate medical assessment. Effective treatment is available and can restore your life. Get you or your loved one the help they need from a substance use treatment provider.
Learn more and get help to find a treatment provider at www.smchd.org/opioid or by calling (301) 475-4330.