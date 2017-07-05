Charles Co. Gov. News Briefs

Cobb Island Bridge Pedestrian Lighting Public Meeting Scheduled for July 11
The State Highway Administration is currently in the design stage for the new Cobb Island Bridge and considering the addition of pedestrian lighting on the new bridge. The Charles County Commissioners invite residents to participate in the Cobb Island Bridge public meeting on Tuesday, July 11 at 6 p.m. at the County Government Building (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata) in the Commissioners' Meeting Room. The meeting will provide information on the proposed pedestrian lighting on the replacement Cobb Island Bridge, and provide an opportunity for residents to provide their input.
Speaker sign-in will begin at 5:30 p.m. and conclude at the start of the meeting. Individuals wishing to speak must sign in, and will be allotted three minutes to speak. Citizens who wish to make oral comments are encouraged to attend. Written comments may be submitted to the Clerk to the Commissioners at PublicRecord@CharlesCountyMD.gov.
For additional questions, please contact Danielle Mitchell at 301-645-0554 or email MitchelD@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Planning Commission to Discuss Hughesville Village Zoning Project on July 10
The Charles County Planning Commission will hold a work session on the Hughesville Village Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA #17-145) and Zoning Map Amendment (ZMA #17-55) on Monday, July 10 at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Meeting Room (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata). The public is welcome to attend. This meeting is a work session so there will not be opportunity for public comment at this time.
The proposed Hughesville Village Zoning District consists of four Sub-Zones: Core, Gateway, Residential, and Employment. The purpose of the new zoning is to promote a traditional, walkable pattern of development in the village, as envisioned by the Hughesville Village Revitalization Plan, adopted by the Board of Commissioners in 2007. More information on the proposed zoning and proposed map can be found on the County Government website at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/pgm/planning/hughesville-village-revitalization-plan-and-implementation.
Planning Commission meetings are aired live on CCGTV, which broadcasts on Comcast channel 95 and Verizon channel 10. Planning Commission meeting agendas are available for public viewing at www.boarddocs.com/md/chrlsco/Board.nsf/Public.
For more information, contact Amy Blessinger at 301-645-0650 or BlessingA@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Kayak Tours Available at Mallows Bay Park
The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism is offering Sunday kayak tours at Mallows Bay Park (1440 Wilson Landing Road, Nanjemoy). Paddle through the World War I Ghost Fleet while observing the park's unique wildlife and historic and cultural features. All tours will be led by an experienced and knowledgeable guide.
Fee includes introductory kayak lesson, guided tour, tandem kayak (two-person), paddle, and a personal floatation device. No experience is necessary and the pace is very relaxed. A single person or odd number parties will be paired with others. This event is open to participants 8 years of age and older. Participants between the ages of 8-17 must be accompanied by an adult.
Tour dates and Times:
• July 16 and 30
• Aug. 13 and 27
• Sept. 10 and 24
• Oct. 8 and 22
Morning Tours: 9 a.m.–noon $75/person
Afternoon Tours: 1 p.m.–2:30 p.m. $45/person
Register On-Line at www.CharlesCountyParks.com
For more information call the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism at 301-932-3470. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Free Fishing Classes Available to Youth at Gilbert Run Park
Are you between the ages of six and 15 and interested in learning how to fish? The Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism is hosting free fishing classes at Gilbert Run Park (13140 Charles Street, Charlotte Hall). Classes are 9:30 a.m.—noon on Thursday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 26.
This is a great opportunity for children to learn the basics of fishing and have fun. Prior fishing experience is not needed. Bait and tackle will be provided.
Pre-registration is required and class size is limited. To register, call the Gilbert Run Park office at 301-932-1083. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Fishing Fundamentals Class Available to Youth at Gilbert Run Park
The Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism is offering a four-day fishing program called Fishing Fundamentals at Gilbert Run Park (13140 Charles Street, Charlotte Hall) for children between the ages of 10—15. Class is Monday, July 17 to Thursday, July 20 from 8 a.m.—11:30 a.m.
Gilbert Run Park staff will teach fishing fundamentals, including how to fish with live bait, artificial lures, and fly fishing. Participants will have a chance to fish from the shoreline and by boat, testing the skills they have learned. The children will also learn about the fish within the lake and have an opportunity to build a fish habitat. Equipment will be provided, but children are encouraged to bring their own fishing gear.
Children should have some prior fishing experience. The cost is $40.
Pre-registration is required and class size is limited. To register, call the Gilbert Run Park office at 301-932-1083. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Western Parkway and Holly Tree Lane Intersection to Close for Roadway Improvements
The Department of Public Works announces that the Western Parkway and Holly Tree Lane intersection will be closed to all through traffic on or about July 13, 2017, and will reopen on or about September 11, 2017.
Western Parkway will be closed between Hadley Drive and Eden Woods Drive/Jefferson Farm Place. Holly Tree Lane will be closed between Lake Drive and Hollins Lane. Signs will be posted notifying the public of the closure and detour routes.
The closure may be postponed and/or extended if weather or other conditions create construction delays. For more information, please contact Brian Kagarise, Project Manager at 301-645-0729. To view the intersection closure map, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/pw/cs/capital-services-transportation. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
STRT1UP Road Show Coming to Charles County on July 18
Local entrepreneurship advocates and Startup Maryland are bringing the Pitch Across Maryland, STRT1UP Road Show to Charles County. The event will be held on Tuesday, July 18, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Legends Club at Regency Stadium (11765 St. Linus Drive, Waldorf). This year marks the sixth annual statewide STRT1UP Road Show tour.
The program is an opportunity for technology businesses, start-ups, and anyone interested in innovation to pitch ideas, network, and learn about Southern Maryland organizations that support business growth and development. Charles County will be hosting the first event held for the Southern Maryland region.
"We're excited to be hosting STRT1UP Road Show this year," said Charles County Economic Development Department Director Darréll Brown. "We are encouraged by the regional collaboration to bring the event here and grow the area's entrepreneurial ecosystem."
During the event, entrepreneurs are invited to climb on the Startup Maryland bus and pitch their idea or business in a mobile video studio. Videos are uploaded to YouTube and then open to public viewing/voting, allowing the entrepreneurs, sponsors, investors, and tour hosts to activate social networks for even broader awareness and celebration. Entrepreneurs are provided coaching, guidance, and support from business mentors and other leaders from academia, incubators/accelerators, economic development agencies, and service providers, as well as active angel investors.
This year's STRT1UP Road Show stop in Charles County is a collaboration of the Southern Maryland region's entrepreneurial ecosystem partners, including: Charles, Calvert, and St. Mary's County Economic Development Departments; Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO); Southern Maryland Innovation and Technology (SMIT); and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.
"SMIT [Southern Maryland Innovation and Tech] has always been regional, and we're happy to now be working with all three Southern Maryland counties to host the Startup Maryland STRT1UP Roadshow as a region," said Kim Mozingo, the Energetics Technology Center's manager of Technology Business Growth and the TechFire incubation program. "Partnering with the Blue Crabs is a first and will add a new spin on 'pitching.'"
For more information about the event and to register to pitch your business idea, contact Kim Mozingo at 301-645-6637, ext. 711 or kmozingo@etcmd.com, or visit startupmd.typeform.com/to/cMTP0f. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
VanGO Awards Operations Contract
The Department of Planning and Growth Management is pleased to announce the operations contract for VanGO, Charles County's public transit service that operates both fixed route and specialized door to door programs, has been awarded to MV Transportation. The current contract is expiring and per County policy, the services were competitively bid this past March.
MV Transportation, a national transit operations firm, will assume operations on Saturday, July 1. They are taking steps to hire employees currently working with VanGO Transportation.
"Transit staff has been working closely with MV Transportation's transition team members since award of the contract and is confident of a seamless turnover on July 1," said Chief of Transit Jeffry Barnett. "Riders should expect to see an immediate improvement with the addition of new buses complimenting this contract award."
Due to the contract transition, the VanGO DoubleMap bus tracking system will not be reporting bus locations on Saturday, July 1 but is expected to be operational by the afternoon of Monday, July 3. The County regrets any inconvenience this may cause.