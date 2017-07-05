CSM Signs 10 to Women's Basketball Team

LA PLATA, Md. (July 5, 2017)—The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) has signed 10 players to the women's basketball team for the 2017-18 season.
They include Madison Jones, forward/center (Theodore Roosevelt High School); Deana Monroe, guard (Suitland High School); Siani Downs, guard/forward (McDonough High School/CSM); Kiona Montgomery, guard/forward (Lackey High School/CSM); Katy Rhodes, guard (Huntingtown High School); Shayla Glover, forward (Wise High School); T'ea Green, forward (Central High School); Amashia Moyd, forward (Watkins Mill High School); Taytana Jones, guard (Calvert High School); and Courtney Herbert, guard (Oxon Hill High School/Greensboro College).
Ardell Jackson, now in his third season as the head coach for the women's basketball team, said, "My expectation of each player starts on the academic side. Our No. 1 goal is to focus on academics for each player, while developing them on the basketball court."
Jackson expressed enthusiasm about the team's potential. "We are really excited about the players that have chosen to attend CSM," he said. We wanted to be sure that we have student athletes who pride themselves on being successful in the classroom and on the court. We have signed players that believe in being a team and just want to be successful at the collegiate level."
Speed and athleticism will be the team's strengths, according to Jackson. "We are very excited about the upcoming season and really look forward to working with our players," he said.
Assistant coaches are Marcus LeCounte and Kim Barnes. LeCounte will serve as the team's strength and conditioning coach and Barnes as the recruiting coordinator.
To view a gallery of photos from the women's basketball signing and other Hawks signing events, visit csmphoto.zenfolio.com/17summersignings. For more on women's basketball at CSM, visit athletics.csmd.edu/sports/wbkb/index .