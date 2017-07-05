Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(July 5, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor modification P00019 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-16-C-0004) for interim contractor support for the Navy and Marine Corps in support of F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter. Support to be provided includes capabilities and services associated with Autonomic Logistics Information System maintenance, system administration, database administration, networks administration and operational mission software administration. Additional support includes the establishment or expansion of on-site support equipment operations. Work will be performed at the Naval Air Station, Lemoore, California (55 percent); and Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan (45 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2017. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $22,806,587 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded a not-to-exceedundefinitized modification to a previously awarded low-rate initial production (LRIP) Lot 11 advance acquisition contract (N00019-17-C-0020). This modification provides for the procurement of propulsion system initial spares for Global Spares Pool in support of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft. This includes initial spare engines, initial spare modules, and initial spare parts required to support the LRIP Lot 11 aircraft delivery schedule. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (93 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (6 percent); and Bristol, United Kingdom (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020. Fiscal 2015, 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force and Navy) funds; fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy), and foreign military sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $248,472,749 are being obligated at time of award, $129,283,264 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($130,330,218; 38 percent); the Navy ($97,815,983; 29 percent); international partners ($91,172,593; 27 percent); and FMS customers ($20,326,548; 6 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to manufacture, test and deliver up to 69 (65 production units and four pre-production units) atomic emission rotrode spectrometers in support of the Navy and Marine Corps' oil analysis program. In addition, technical data and logistics support documents (technical manual and provisioning data), initial consumables and maintenance kits/parts will be acquired. Work will be performed at Chelmsford, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by August 2020. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $962,917 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N68335-17-D-0025)., is being awardedfor modification P00023 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00421-14-F-0060) to exercise an option for enterprise-wide information technology services in support of the Naval Air Systems Command. This modification provides for help desk services, desk-side services, and organizational messaging and communications. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (99.7 percent); and San Diego, California (0.3 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2018. Fiscal 2017 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $2,139,634 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded a not-to-exceedmodification P00001 to a previously awarded advance acquisition contract (N00019-17-C-0001). This modification provides additional funding for long-lead time materials, parts, components, and effort for production of five additional low-rate initial production Lot 12 F-35B Lightning II aircraft. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (30 percent); El Segundo, California (25 percent); Warton, United Kingdom (20 percent); Orlando, Florida (10 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5 percent); Nagoya, Japan (5 percent); and Baltimore, Maryland (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2017. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $43,974,520 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded anot-to-exceed modification to a previously awarded advance acquisition contract (N00019-16-C-0033) for additional engineering and hardware assembly services in support of the F-35 low-rate initial production Lot 11 aircraft for the government of Japan under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Nagoya, Japan (80 percent); and Baltimore, Maryland (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2018. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $30,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price order N0001917F0173 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This order provides for non-recurring efforts for completion of engineering change proposal 6481, "Environmental Control System Controller Software Improvement" to retrofit F/A-18E/F and E/A-18G aircraft in support of the Navy and government of Australia. Work will be performed in Windsor Locks, Connecticut (45 percent); El Segundo, California (40 percent); and St. Louis, Missouri (15 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2020. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds; and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $7,952,558 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($7,568,826; 95.17 percent); and the government of Australia ($383,732; 4.83 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity.