Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON (June 28, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense today announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities.
Contracts for June 28, 2017
Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a $257,780,849 firm-fixed-price modification to the previously awarded low-rate initial production lot 10 F-35 Lightning II advance acquisition contract (N00019-15-C-0003). This modification provides the procurement of 129 alternate mission equipment for the Air Force (54); Navy and Marine Corps (11); foreign military sales (FMS); and international partners (39); 468 pilot flight equipment for the Air Force (203); Navy and Marine Corps (131); and FMS and international partners (134); and 94 red gear for the Air Force (44); Navy and Marine Corps (11); FMS; and international partners (39), to support the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter production. Work will be performed in Inglewood, California (60 percent); White Plains, New York (25 percent); St. Petersburg, Florida (5 percent); Orlando, Florida (5 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps); international partner; and FMS funds in the amount of $257,780,849 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Air Force ($122,909,691; 47.7 percent); Marine Corps ($40,406,910; 15.6 percent); Navy ($10,285,742; 4.0 percent); international partners ($60,260,604; 23.4 percent); and FMS customers ($23,917,602; 9.3 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland is the contracting activity.
Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is being awarded $49,472,364 for cost-plus-incentive-fee order N00019-17-F-0195 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This order provides for an engineering change proposal to develop, qualify, and flight test form-fit-function requirements of the pre-processor module, the Active Electronically Scanned Array Radar Interface 2, and the sensor hardware encapsulation layer narrowband controller weapons replaceable assemblies for the Navy, and the government of Australia's F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (40 percent); Forest, Mississippi (25 percent); Andover, Massachusetts (25 percent); and St. Louis, Missouri (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020. Fiscal 2015 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $46,804,507; and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $2,667,857 are being obligated on this award, of which $46,796,979 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($46,804,507; 94.6 percent); and the government of Australia ($2,667,857; 5.4 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.