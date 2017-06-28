Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(June 28, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense today announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price modification to the previously awarded low-rate initial production lot 10 F-35 Lightning II advance acquisition contract (N00019-15-C-0003). This modification provides the procurement of 129 alternate mission equipment for the Air Force (54); Navy and Marine Corps (11); foreign military sales (FMS); and international partners (39); 468 pilot flight equipment for the Air Force (203); Navy and Marine Corps (131); and FMS and international partners (134); and 94 red gear for the Air Force (44); Navy and Marine Corps (11); FMS; and international partners (39), to support the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter production. Work will be performed in Inglewood, California (60 percent); White Plains, New York (25 percent); St. Petersburg, Florida (5 percent); Orlando, Florida (5 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps); international partner; and FMS funds in the amount of $257,780,849 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Air Force ($122,909,691; 47.7 percent); Marine Corps ($40,406,910; 15.6 percent); Navy ($10,285,742; 4.0 percent); international partners ($60,260,604; 23.4 percent); and FMS customers ($23,917,602; 9.3 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. Theis the contracting activity., is being awardedfor cost-plus-incentive-fee order N00019-17-F-0195 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This order provides for an engineering change proposal to develop, qualify, and flight test form-fit-function requirements of the pre-processor module, the Active Electronically Scanned Array Radar Interface 2, and the sensor hardware encapsulation layer narrowband controller weapons replaceable assemblies for the Navy, and the government of Australia's F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (40 percent); Forest, Mississippi (25 percent); Andover, Massachusetts (25 percent); and St. Louis, Missouri (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020. Fiscal 2015 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $46,804,507; and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $2,667,857 are being obligated on this award, of which $46,796,979 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($46,804,507; 94.6 percent); and the government of Australia ($2,667,857; 5.4 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity.