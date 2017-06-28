Calvert Co. Public Schools News Briefs

Calvert County Public Schools is seeking interpreters to support communication with families of students whose native language is not English. Currently, we are seeking adults proficient in English who also have advanced oral and written proficiency in Chinese, Hindi, Urdu, Vietnamese, Russian, Korean, Portuguese, Pashto, or Spanish. We are also seeking adults proficient in American Sign Language. Speakers of other world languages are encouraged to inquire as well, as our language communication needs routinely change. Interpreters are paid at a rate of $25 per hour.Please contact the Supervisor of ESOL, Mrs. Britta Sparks, at 443-550-8043 for information about language requirements, examples of services needed, and orientation training.After winning the state championship in their respective fields, two Calvert County Public Schools students earned a spot to compete in the SkillsUSA 52nd Annual National Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC) held in Louisville, Kentucky last week. Caitlin Forschen and John Threlfall competed against the most talented Career and Technology Education (CTE) students in the country.Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, "Our SkillsUSA team is always top notch. These two students represented us well."Caitlin placed 4th in the nation for Nurse Assisting. John represented Maryland in the Firefighting competition.Caitlin and John were among the 6,500 students from across the nation competing in the various CTE fields.SkillsUSA Maryland has a statewide membership of 5,000 high school students who are completing CTE programs. Calvert students consistently perform at high levels in competition while completing coursework that leads to industry-recognized credentials, employment, apprenticeships, and post-secondary certificates and degrees.